4 Skincare ingredients pregnant women should avoid at all costs while carrying a baby

Pregnancy is one of the best times of a woman's life when she is creating life within her. At this time, both mother and baby can be very sensitive to certain products which is why every mother-to-be has a long list of dos and don'ts to follow.

While most of it comprises food and exercise, skincare also comes into play here. There are quite a few beauty products that need to be off-limits as well as they can be unsafe during your pregnancy and for your baby.

Retinol and Retinoids

Often used to tackle acne, retinol and retinoids are known to cause some serious birth defects. It is best to avoid over-the-counter products like anti-ageing serums as they are known to contain small amounts of these ingredients.

Essential Oils

Quite a shocker this one is! While they are known to be a natural alternative for many beauty products, they are available in different concentration levels. Several have been known to cause some health concerns in pregnant women so it is best to steer clear of them. If you do want to continue using them, talk to your doctor first.

Salicylic Acid

A form of BHA, high doses of Salicylic Acid, which is known for its anti-inflammatory property could be dangerous for infants and foetuses.

Over the counter products are generally considered safe as they have comparatively low doses of the BHA in them, making them safe for use. Only oral medication which contains high doses of this should be avoided during pregnancies.

Formaldehyde

Doctors often advise pregnant women to limit their exposure to products like nail polishes and hair products containing formaldehyde. This ingredient has been linked to fertility problems. While it is important to stay well-groomed, if you are heading out for a nail or hair appointment, it is best to talk to your doctor and stylist before indulging.

