5 remedies that call for a smooth goodbye to cool down tired eyes and target dark circles

I see, you see, we all see our eyes need some attention too. There's more to under-eye puffiness or discolouration than just blaming that we do not care to get adequate sleep. True, screen time can be fun until your skin starts acting up. Adding much to the chaos are dry skin, dark circles, and tired eyes. Key factors such as allergies, exposure to the sun, and unhealthy eating habits have many roles to play every day. So time for a sweet and cool fix you say? Let's turn to home remedies for a little help.

1) Almond oil: Greasy but good. As this ingredient boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it aids in lightening dark circles and reducing under-eye puffiness. If hydration is your concern, there goes vitamin E and K that can keep dryness away but smoothness in. Swipe it on under your eyes and on your lids every day and massage it without exerting much pressure.

2) Ice cubes: While a super cold drink is most welcome this season, your eyes will send you a thank you note if you may pamper it with cubes made of a mix of cucumber and aloe vera juice. This can cool down your skin and refresh it all at once giving it a rejuvenated look. Try to work this out in the morning for you're the one to catch a cold super easily, you may be in trouble.

3) Cold milk: Got some cotton pads handy? Dip into the milk and place it on your eyes. The retinoids are an excellent source of vitamin A which come retinoids that help improve the texture and lighten dark circles.

4) Tomatoes: Run the paste of tomato pulp on your eyelids and under your eyes. Gently use a cleansed eye-roller to massage over it. Tomatoes are made with antioxidants and lycopene that are heroes in smoothening the texture and fading dark circles. A good massage done with eye-rollers promote lymphatic drainage which in turn beats stress caused to your eyes and de-puff it simultaneously. Ensure to cleanse your eye roller before you put it to work every single time.

5) Cold compress but make it tea time: Got some tea bags? Don't discard them the next time you sip on some flavourful tea. Be quick to refrigerate them and post 10 minutes, place them on your eyes and rest them for 10-15 minutes. This is a popular go-to tip that helps to calm swelling and fade dark circles.

Do you have some more remedies to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Katrina Kaif proved summer is in its fabulous element with floral printed dresses