7 Pre Holi skin and hair care tips to keep in mind before playing with colours this festival

A festival of all things fun and colourful, Holi is just around the corner. As venues have started making preparations for the festival, the excitement levels are high for it marks the first festival of the year that we get to celebrate. While everybody enjoys smearing colours and being carefree, there is the problem of the reaction colour shave on the skin and the damage they cause to the hair.

Keeping this in mind, here are a few pre-Holi skin and hair care tips to keep in mind before getting colour all over yourself.

Skincare

To start things off, not only do you need to protect your skin from the chemical-laden colours, but also from the harsh sun during this time. Apply a thick layer of moisturiser all over your body and top it off with sunscreen with an SPF of over 30.

The colours tend to deposit themselves under the nails and also in the cuticles. Before heading out for a Holi party, it is advisable to cut your nails short, coat your nails with polish so the Holi colours don't leave a stain and seal things with cuticle oil.

Your skin's thinnest areas, aka the lips and under your eyes also need to be protected. Apply a coat of vaseline on your lips and a thick moisturiser under your eyes so the area remains hydrated and protected.

And finally, before heading out, it is advisable to wear clothes that cover up large areas of your body to protect it and ensure it is subject to less colour.

Haircare

Protecting your scalp is vital as the chemicals present in the Holi colours are bound to damage your roots, dry them out and even cause split-ends. Apply a generous amount of coconut oil from the scalp to the tip of your hair. This will not only ensure the colour doesn't stick on but also makes it easier to get rid of them once you are done playing.

Braid your hair or tie it into a neat bun to avoid the colour entering the middle layers of your hair and damaging it.

Also, apply a hair serum to seal the hair strands and protect the hair from not only the sun but also colours.

And there you have it! These tips will ensure your skin and hair remain in the best of health no matter how many colours you are drenched with.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon hops on the red and pink dress bandwagon in a satin slip number with an ab cutout: Yay or Nay?