Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news ever since the makers decided to terminate two of the important actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from the show. In a recent interview with Telly Talk, Rajan Shahi revealed that he had once decided to terminate Hina Khan as well. The actress played the first lead of the show. In the interview, he spoke at length about issues he faced with her during the show.

Rajan Shahi on Hina Khan's involvement with scripts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the interview, Rajan Shahi mentioned that Hina Khan has started to interfere in the script and would demand dialogue changes among other things. In one such instance, she refused to say a few dialogues that would glorify Shivangi Joshi's character Naira. However, Rajan was convinced that the script and dialogues were fine and insisted Hina do the scene as it was. When she refused, Shahi asked her to leave the show, but she remained in her make-up room until her shift for the day was completed.

Take a look at Rajan Shahi's appreciation post for Shivangi Joshi

Narrating the incident further, Shahi added that after she left the sets, a message was sent to Hina mentioning that her services were terminated. However, she ended up on the sets the next day and shot the same scenes with the same lines, as Shivangi Joshi. However, Shahi was quite moved by the incident and he decided to end the same. He even scrapped the scenes that Hina had shot that day.

Rajan Shahi on the threat of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's closure

Shahi added that after terminating Hina Khan, he informed the channel after three days about his decision, which didn't go down well with the channel and someone from a higher post stated that the show would be axed in a few months. Shahi accepted their decision, however, he had a lot of zest and he worked extremely hard on the show. He took the team for an outdoor shoot and showed beautiful sequences. Within one month of the incident, the TRP of the show rose from 1.9 to 3.5 leaving the crew rejoicing.

Shahi, along with his team, was called to a lavish dinner by the channel and the person who'd mentioned the show's closure, apologized to Shahi and lauded him for the step that he took by rebuilding the show without the original face of the show.

Rajan Shahi on being appreciated by the producer community

Rajan Shahi further mentioned that post the incident, many producers called him and thanked him for creating an example that a show can very well survive with replacements even if the actor is the face of the show. He shared that after that, many actors were replaced from their shows. And producers had the creative liberty of starting a show afresh with new faces.

Rajan Shahi on the present equation with Hina Khan

Rajan Shahi further mentioned that he doesn't talk to Hina Khan but appreciates his hard work in transforming and reinventing himself. He also added that they didn't cross paths after her exit from the show. He also shared that Khan shared a beautiful bond with his daughter and mother.

