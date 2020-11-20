Acne to Wrinkles: The most COMMON skin issues women face & Dr Chytra Anand's tips on how to combat them

Every decade brings new skin challenges for women. Here are some Dermat-approved easy solutions for every problem.

Indian skin is Skin of Colour, due to the pigment melanin in the skin.

This gives Indian skin a predisposition to Hyperpigmentation following any inflammation/skin irritation.

The most typical issue faced by most Indian Women int heir lifetime will be Hyper Pigmentation. But every decade of life brings about its challenges.

Acne

Common in teenage years, settles in by 20 years of age. If acne is present, past 20 years of age, it is Adult Acne and has a hormonal imbalance associated with it.

Common remedies:

Chemical Peels and Clean Ups with Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid

Using Medicated Products with Benzoyl Peroxide, Adapalene

Home care: Neem / Multani Mitti Face Packs, Charcoal based masks, Niacinamide and Azelaic Acid Based Skincare

Pro Tip:

Once a month, get a clean-up to keep the pores unclogged at skin clinics.

Don’t pick on the acne, causes scarring.

If acne is increasing or infected, seek your skin doctor’s help to control and clear it up.

Keratosis Pilaris

KP is rough and scaly skin, typically on upper arms, back of thighs, buttocks.

Ingrown hairs are a common cause for this

Common remedies:

Getting rid of ingrown hairs. Laser Hair Reduction for Permanent hair Reduction will help reduce the incidence of KP.

Regular skin exfoliation and moisturisation helps reduce the incidence of ingrown hairs and smoothen and soften the skin.

Using Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Urea and Kojic Acid based creams daily helps to soften, smoothen and exfoliate the skin.

Home care: Use Malai or curd with lemon juice on patches for softening the skin. Use a pumice stone or loofah to keep the skin exfoliated and prevent ingrown hairs.

Pro Tip:

Chemical Peels for the body along with diamond microdermabrasion helps when the KP is not under the control

Once in 3 months is recommended

Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation Is mainly due to UV radiation (Photo Melanosis), Hormonal changes in the body, (Melasma) and Stress.

Common remedies:

Using a sunscreen with SPF 30 minimum daily, and re-application through the day if exposed to daily sunlight is the best way to protect the skin from hyperpigmentation.

Chemical peels once in 4 – 6 weeks for skin maintenance as a routine with glycolic or lactic acid, can be preventative.

Skin Infusions with Glutathione, N Acetyl Cysteine, Multi-Vitamins are standard for preventative care.

Home care:

A healthy diet with anti-oxidant rich fruits and vegetables

Turmeric face packs with tomato, Papaya pulp: boost skin protection

Using a Vit C serum before sunscreen daily in the morning

Pro Tip:

Seek skin doctors help to treat Hyperpigmentation so that you can nip it in the bud and control it. Don’t wait for it to progress. Typically doctors will prescribe medicated creams and recommend chemical peels and QSNDY lasers for breaking up pigment.

No treatment is 100%

So prevention is better than cure

Ageing Skin

Ageing skin changes are increasing open pores, fine lines, wrinkles, dehydration of the skin, sagging etc

Common remedies:

Hydration is the key to delay ageing signs and constant skin stimulation with heat based devices.

Once in your 30’s look at using Retinol based skincare daily at night to stimulate new skin cell production

Have regular photo facials with QSNDY lasers. This stimulates the skin cell renewal and surface collagen, delaying ageing signs and surface open-pore appearances

Have regular Hydra Facials to boost deep skin hydration.

Homecare:

Apply Hyaluronic acid and Sodium Hyaluronate serum daily to boost the skin hydration.

Use freshly grated cucumber with black grape juice pulp as a face pack once a week to help skin surface hydration.

Pro Tip:

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration injections provide long term deep hydration.

Radiofrequency like Viora & Intragen Ultrasound deep heating like Ultherapy is recommended in the ’40s to prevent sagging of the skin.

Taking care of skin is very easy if done right. Today the science has evolved, and there are scientifically proven remedies that one can avail of promptly to deal with skin concerns.

Remember: Skin is dynamic; the skin cells change every 28 – 30 days. Hence constant maintenance is required. No one-off can give permanent results.

Like life, nothing is permanent in skincare.

About the author: Dr Chytra V Anand is a Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist, Kosmoderma Clinics and Chief Formulator Skin Q.

