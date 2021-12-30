Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Grapefruit infused skincare products to improve dull skin

Love the juicy and sweet grapefruit? Well, they are extremely great for the health of your skin too. It helps maintain the integrity of your skin, which acts as a protective barrier to infection. Grapefruit also contains lycopene which is known to reduce redness and inflammation of the skin, helping to even out skin tone for a smooth complexion. Here are 5 skincare products infused with the benefits of grapefruit that’ll help improve your skin texture, dullness and complexion.

Brightening Face Mist

While face mist helps in hydrating skin and adds in moisture, this one from Quench makes skin supple and healthy. With its grapefruit extract that is rich in Vitamin C and a natural source of salicylic acid, it helps to gently exfoliate and eliminate dull, dead skin.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 359

Buy Now

Body Wash

This body wash is infused with grapefruit oil, which is rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin E that helps moisturise and nourish the skin and make your skin smooth and healthy. It is an invigorating body wash that relaxes your mind & body.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Face Cream

After cleansing your face apply this face cream to soothe your skin and improve skin texture. This hydrating cream locks in moisture and keeps your skin supple perfect for this winter.

Price: Rs 245

Deal: Rs 215

Buy Now

Sheet Masks

Sheet masks are a great way to relax and rejuvenate your skin. They are easy to use and aren't time-consuming. The antioxidants present in this grapefruit infused sheet mask reduce the appearance of ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: Rs 238

Deal: Rs 297

Buy Now

Face Wash

This face wash mattifies and revitalises the skin by tightening the pores and hydrating the skin. This unique face wash is alcohol, soap, and paraben-free. Also, there is no added artificial colouring or fragrance. It is enriched with toning and cleansing properties that gently cleanse the face and leave it supple and moisturised for a long time.

Price: Rs 180

Deal: Rs 135

Buy Now

Also Read: Glycolic to Lactic: 3 AHA Acids and why you need to add them to your skincare routine