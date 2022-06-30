Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Body lotions you should bookmark for a soft & supple skin

Amazon deal of the day brings to you best 7 body lotions to try out this season. We pamper our face with face moisturizers, but we sometimes forget that our body needs some pampering and care too. Body lotions should not be specifically used in winters or only during those times when you are suffering from dry skin, they should be used during all seasons to keep the skin healthy and soft.

Here are 7 body lotions from Amazon Deals today:

Scroll on and grab the best body lotions for your skin type from the Amazon deal of the day list below.

1. Oatsilk body lotion for Dry & Rough Skin

Formulated with the triple oat complex, Shea butter Linolenic acid and Sodium PCA to relieve and soothe skin while moisturising for 24 hours to provide lasting protection and skin hydration. It suits a combination, of dry, oily and normal skin.

Price: Rs 1238

2. The Body Shop Shea Nourishing Body Lotion

Lightweight yet incredibly hydrating, this lotion is sure to whip up your moisturising ritual. Your skin will feel smoother, nourished and silky-soft to the touch. Nourishing body lotion for very dry skin, with a new deliciously rich and creamy texture.

Price: Rs 1195

3. Hydrating Body Lotion

An infusion of aloe vera, nettle, horsetail and burdock restores the skin’s moisture barrier and helps to nourish dry skin. This body lotion like all our other products is made from 100 percent natural ingredients. It replaces lost moisture and alleviates dryness.

Price: Rs 1299

4. Aveeno Soothing and Calming Body Lotion

This unique lotion with lavender scent, chamomile and ylang-ylang essential oils helps calm and relax you as you massage it into your skin. With soothing oat, this formula helps to lock in moisture for a full 24 hours. Calm and balanced with this scented, moisturizing body lotion.

Price: Rs 947

5. Jergens Body Lotion

With more than 4.6 + stars and several positive reviews, here’s the product you need to try out from Amazon deals today. This body lotion nourishes your skin and makes it feel baby soft.

Price: Rs 798

6. Active Topicals Retinol Body Lotion

This body lotion is formulated around retinol and hyaluronic acid which together boost collagen production, and tighten and firm up your skin giving it an unmatched glow. This lightweight lotion is suitable for all skin types including normal, oily, combination and dry.

Price: Rs 1197

7. Amway Body Lotion

Here’s a multi-protect body lotion that soothes your skin and polishes your skin. It makes your skin super soft and supple. It is fragrance-free and do not contain any ingredient that can cause damage to your skin. It is loaded with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and trehalose.

Price: Rs 1090

Amazon deal of the day offers exciting deals on body lotions that are a must-use skincare product for everyone. Body lotions help prevent dryness and moisture loss, so it’s an essential body care product to have with you no matter the season or your skin type.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

