Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is LIVE: 7 Best luxury makeup products that are worth adding to the cart

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has hit the internet with a bang. It is prompting you to upgrade your day-to-day essentials without much ado. Just like skincare products, do pay heed to your vanity box. Oh! Does your vanity box need an upgrade? Check out blockbuster deals on luxury makeup products. The NOW or NEVER case on exclusive products is definitely worth the hype. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 for the jaw-dropping prices on makeup products of your dreams.

You just have two days in hand and soon you will bid adieu to the Amazon Prime Day Sale until next time. Don't miss the fun of stealing exclusive products at affordable prices. Scroll down and check out the best luxury makeup products on sale.

1. The Body Shop Camomile Gentle Eye Makeup Remover

Cleanse your face in a luxurious way with this Body Shop Camomile Gentle Eye Makeup Remover. This makeup remover will deeply cleanse your skin and ensure that your pores are squeaky clean. This remover has no added fragrance and alcohol. Crack the deal and add this remover to your Amazon cart without any second thoughts.

Price: Rs. 945

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 754

2. Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint

Lip and cheek tints have been launched lately and have surprised every makeup enthusiast within a less span of time. And this Daughter Earth 100% Vegan Lip and cheek tint is one such luxury makeup product that will defend against all environmental stress factors. It gives a healthy pop of natural lip and cheek tint shade that is not only nourishing but also clean.

Price: Rs. 975

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 675

3. RAS Luxury Oils Radiance Beauty Boosting Day Face Oil

Skin brightening and skin softening? Check out RAS Luxury Oils Radiance Beauty Boosting Day Face Oil that works like magic on your skin. It has a lovely scent of sandalwood, rose, and pomegranate that will make you feel refreshed like no other makeup product. Take due advantage of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 and vouch for this luxurious face oil at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 2,550

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 1,973

4. O3+ Diamond Luxury System Facial Kit for Bridal Makeup and Ultra Glow Treatments

Increase the shine and glow of your face with this O3+ Diamond Luxury System Facial Kit for Bridal Makeup and Ultra Glow Treatments. It is suitable for all skin types. The whitening, brightening, and lightening powers of this luxury set are all that you can drool over for weeks. Grab it on sale or else you will regret it later.

Price: Rs. 9,200

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 7,820

5. Flower Beauty Lift & Sculpt Contouring Palette

Contouring your face is the most crucial step that you can’t afford to miss. And to sculpt your facial features better try your hands on this Flower Beauty Lift & Sculpt Contouring Palette. With three shades in one palette, you can ace any makeup look.

Price: Rs. 1,250

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 625

6. Just Herbs Ayurvedic, Natural Lip & Cheek Tint

This Just Herbs Ayurvedic, Natural Lip & Cheek Tint is an all-rounder natural makeup product which is perfect for daily use as it is made of all-natural pigments. To get that natural sheen add it to your cart as soon as possible.

Price: Rs. 695

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 403

7. DAUGHTER EARTH 100% Vegan Natural Lipstick + Dreamy Lip Mask

This DAUGHTER EARTH 100% Vegan Natural Lipstick + Dreamy Lip Mask serves you with a highly pigmented lip colour. It will help you attain luscious lips that are pout-perfect. The lipstick is enriched with Vitmain E and lasts long.

Price: Rs. 1,890

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 1,606

Deals and discounts are raining like cats and dogs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Buckle up to add them to your cart before they are gone. Prime Day deals will take a leave tomorrow midnight so head to your Amazon cart and dump your favourites at the earliest.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

