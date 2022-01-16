Amazon Republic Day Sale: 8 Makeup essentials under Rs 600 for a party ready glow

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is here with exciting offers and free delivery options on most products. Now is the best time to grab all that you want and we have made our list of make-up items that we’ve always wanted. These glow-up products are on sale and you can make them yours in just a matter of a few clicks from below. So read on and shop for all that you like to gift yourself to show up like a star to your next party!

Concealer

A concealer cream is something you should always have in your vanity bag. Gently and evenly apply the cream under the eyes and on specific spots to cover dark circles and blemishes and give yourselves an even skin tone.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 248

Loose Powder

You can use this as setting powder to give a final matte touch to your makeup and also to erase that oily or greasy feel on your skin. This rose powder from Lakme also protects skin from harmful rays of the skin.

Price: Rs 255

Deal: Rs 152

Matte Cream Foundation

This Lakme matt skin natural mousse can be applied to your skin on a daily basis. With its innovative lightweight texture, you will not feel the mousse on your skin, yet wear a breathable natural skin to work.

Price: Rs 825

Deal: Rs 499

BB Cream

BB creams are a party-ready essential that brightens skin and gives it an even skin tone. No matter how long you are partying, the cream makes sure your skin glows throughout and looks good the entire day. It gives 8-hour moisturization and also has SPF 24 to protect skin against sun rays.

Price: Rs 199

Deal: Rs 148

Raspberry 3 in 1 shade

With ingredients such as shea butter, cocoa butter, almond oil, natural wax, vitamin E and plant-based pigments, this organic red tint can be used on your lips, cheeks and eyelids making it a 3 in 1 must-have makeup product that can help you get ready in no time.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 299

Poreless Liquid Foundation

Your choice of foundation can make or break a look. Most foundations can irritate the skin, highlight the pores and make your makeup look cakey. This liquid foundation clears away all that problem and gives a perfect matte finish for normal to oily skin and refines pores for a natural look.

Price: Rs 549

Deal: Rs 439.2

Glitter Highlighter

What’s a party without some glitter and glam! This rose-tinted glitter highlighter has a unique texture that is buildable and blends flawlessly to leave the cheeks to glow all day long. Highlighter is an important part of makeup as it’s responsible to give that perfect luminous finish.

Price: Rs 99

Deal: Rs 89

Makeup Fixer Spray

A fixer spray keeps your skin hydrated and fresh all day long and also prevents the makeup from cracking or flaking. The formula dries within 5 seconds of spraying on the face and hence, is ideal for keeping your makeup intact.

Price: Rs 350

Deal: Rs 299

