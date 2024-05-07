Tom Brady's recent Netflix roast special made several headlines for its hilarious jokes. The future Hall of Famer showed off his comedic skills telling people how good he is even outside the NFL pitch. While many of us enjoyed the show, some of the jokes didn't sit well with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Here is what she has to say.

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is upset about marriage jokes on Netflix roast special

Sunday was a fun night for a lot of people but not for Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. The Brazilian model didn't enjoy the marriage jokes made during Netflix's live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. As per People, the 43-year-old is “deeply disappointed” and did not appreciate how her family was portrayed and she describes it as “disrespectful.”

As per the insider according to the aforementioned source, Gisele's children were also "affected by the irresponsible content," which was a source of fun for a lot of people on Sunday evening and was broadcast live. The seven time Super Bowl champion is enjoying his off-pitch life following his second retirement last year.

The former New England Patriots quarterback took insults from several celebrities in the show including host and comedian Kevin Hart, former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss and Kim Kardashian. Even his former coach Bill Bellichik was also in attendance taking shots at people.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old American comedian and actor took a dig at Brady's marriage with Gisele and hilariously said, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” This was not it, Nikki Glaser, who is much appreciated for her humorous roast during the show also took a jab at Brady's previous marriage to the supermodel. She said, “How much would it suck for Tom... omg, just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend could beat your a** while eating hers.”

Concluding her joke, she said, "You will be okay, Tom,” might be, but Gisele seems not to be a fan of the humor that was shown live.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have two children together

Tom Brady's marriage with Gisele Bundchen lasted for 13 long years in which they welcomed two kids together, a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian before filing for a divorce in 2022. Gisele has now moved on and is dating Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu coach. On the other hand, Brady has been linked with Irina Shayak these days.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP winner will be back in NFL action as a commentator for Fox Sports when the season kicks off. Ahead of that, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, alongside spending time with his kids, is having the time of his life off-pitch with activities like attending football and F1 matches and most recently his Netflix roast.

