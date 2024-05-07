Met Gala 2024: Days of Our Lives Star Jessica Serfaty Graces Green Carpet With Fiance Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Jessica Serfaty, 33, and her fiance Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio served couple goals as they marked their debut on the green carpet of this year's Met Gala.

The couple made it clear that they were here to shine while sticking with the Garden of Time theme. Read ahead to learn about the couple’s ensemble as they exuded confidence and style while posing for the cameras.

What did Jessica Serfaty wear during the Met Gala 2024?

During the event, the Days of Our Lives actress, wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit. The ensemble’s highlight was the large pink silk organza cape filled with hand-embroidered flowers.

As per the statement provided by Dolce & Gabbana to People, it was “Perfect for Jessica, because both cape and dress, beautiful pieces from archive collections, come back to life on such a beauty.”

Underneath the cape, the actress wore a silk chiffon dress that consisted of Swarovski crystal mesh details. She paired it with pink gloves. She let her hair loose while flaunting her minimal makeup look.

What did Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio wear during the Met Gala 2024?

He donned a double-breasted solaro suit. According to the outlet, the statement said, “I've done it inside out, so from the reddish side out, then inside I've made a special silk lining, one-off, with all the reverse Ray-Ban glasses drawn.”

The statement added that the suite was not only aesthetically pleasing but also had a great story to tell.

The couple completed their respective looks with Ray-Ban sunglasses. Del Vecchio wore Ray-Ban Wayfarer Reverse, and Serfaty flaunted Ray-Ban Aviator Reverse.

