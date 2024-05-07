3 Titles Roman Reigns Has Not Yet Won in WWE

Roman Reigns might be the face of the company, the record holder for main eventing 9 WrestleManias in his WWE career, but there are certain accolades in WWE which even the Tribal Chief hasn’t achieved. In his 12-decade long career, Roman Reigns has defeated every WWE legend, ranging from Brock Lesnar and Triple H to John Cena and The Undertaker. Still, certain rewards have bypassed Roman Reigns. Have a look at three titles Roman Reigns has never won in WWE.



1. World Heavyweight Champion: This title was introduced when Roman Reigns was already the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Seth Rollins won this title after beating AJ Styles at the Night of Champions 2023. So, Reigns has not even competed for this title on April 24, 2023.

Rollins won this Championship first, but lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40, who then eventually lost to Damian Priest who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract. Since Roman Reigns is without a title after a gap of nearly 1,316 days he can challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship title.

2. Undisputed Tag Team Championship: There was certainly no reason for Roman Reigns to have competed for this title, but then technically it still remains a title Roman Reigns never held. His cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso however won it after the interference of Reigns, he himself though never won it.

Instead, he challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at the Night of Champions along with Solo Sikoa. But the Bloodline couldn’t win it, and Reigns suffered a pin fall from the hands of Sami Zayn. Since then, Reigns hasn’t challenged for this title.

3. NXT Championship: Roman Reigns made his debut in WWE through NXT (then FCW) in 2010, but he never won the NXT Championship. The reason being he was moved to the main roster for a year along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and so, Reigns couldn’t ever get a shot at the NXT Championship.

He had in fact signed with the WWE in 2010, under the ring name Roman Leakee. In 2012, when FCW was rebranded to NXT in 2012, he once again made his debut as Roman Reigns, defeating CJ Parker.