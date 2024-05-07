Victor Wembanyama Named NBA Rookie of the Year, Joining Tim Duncan and David Robinson in Exclusive List

On Monday (May 6) night, the NBA announced that Victor Wembanyama clinched the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Before the season, Wembanyama was already the top favorite for the award. With this victory, he has followed in the footsteps of Paolo Banchero, the previous season's No. 1 pick and winner of the same award.

Joining the league of top-five picks for seven consecutive years, Wembanyama is now in the company of prominent players like Banchero, Scottie Barnes, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and Ben Simmons.

Wembanyama's win was unquestionable, receiving all 99 first-place votes. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder team, who posed fierce competition for the award at the start of the season, took second place, missing one vote and receiving 98 out of 99 second-place votes.

Considering Wembanyama's situation, the win was quite logical, as he is the first French player to secure the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Wembanyama's achievement also makes him the third Spurs player to receive this recognition, following in the footsteps of Hall of Fame player David Robinson in 1990, and Tim Duncan in 1998, who was also a No.1 pick. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

At just 20 years old, Wembanyama has already stood out as one of the most captivating talents on the basketball court. Following his remarkable rookie performance, experts already predict he will continue to be one of the NBA's top young stars for many years.

ALSO READ: Donovan Mitchell Contract Breakdown, Salary and Net Worth

Every Spurs Player to Win the Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama, much like Spurs legends Tim Duncan and David Robinson before him, became the franchise's No. 1 overall draft pick and recipient of the prestigious award. Duncan claimed the award in 1998, followed by Robinson in 1990.

Rookie of the Year 1998 - Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan claimed the NBA Rookie of the Year title in 1998 following a remarkable debut season with the San Antonio Spurs. Averaging 21.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game, he significantly helped in the Spurs' progress, leading them to a 36-win improvement from the prior season.

Duncan's prominent influence even earned him a place on the All-NBA First Team, a feat no rookie had achieved since Larry Bird in 1980.

Rookie of the Year 1990 - David Robinson

David Robinson earned the NBA Rookie of the Year title in 1990 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. His illustrious career saw him become a 10-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

Robinson is universally acknowledged as one of the all-time greatest centers in both the NCAA and the NBA.

Rookie of the Year 2024 - Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama was unanimously chosen as the NBA Kia Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season after delivering an extraordinary performance with the San Antonio Spurs.

His statistical contributions and notable achievements throughout the season paved the way to his unanimous victory, marking him as the sixth player in NBA history to achieve this.

Wembanyama's substantial impact positioned him among the league's top players across numerous statistical categories.

ALSO READ: Has Stephen Curry Requested a Trade Out of Warriors After Failing to Make NBA Playoffs This Season? Exploring Viral Tweet