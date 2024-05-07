Met Gala 2024 veterans Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid are dripping in crystals and sun-kissed roses; looks decoded

The dress code for this year’s Met Gala is The Garden of Time, inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story, written in 1962. The story revolves around a crystal flower that has the power to reverse time. Keeping the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion in mind, we were expecting flowers and sparkles on the green carpet, and of course, the Met queens Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid did not disappoint!

Jennifer Lopez glows in a sheer Schiaparelli gown dripping is crystals

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez, who is also hosting the Met Gala this year, walked the carpeted steps in a stunning sheer body-hugging gown that took about 800 hours to make. It is embellished with a whopping over 2 million bugle beads and silver pearls.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the custom Schiaparelli couture gown had a butterfly-inspired sculpted neckline and was draped, with a slit at the front with an illusion tulle, a fitting vision for this year’s garden theme. A crystallized train completed the look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Donning sparkling diamond jewels, JLO had her hair done in a chic bun as the bronzed beauty glowed with her signature sultry eyes and nude lips.

Gigi Hadid dazzles in a sun-kissed yellow rose gown by Thom Browne

Advertisement

Supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a Thom Browne gown which featured a white off-the-shoulder corset dress with exaggerated hips. The sparkling white gown was trimmed with black and featured embroidered appliques of 3D yellow roses.

The intricate gown was handmade by more than 70 craftsmen, taking over 13,500 man-hours. After the MET, the gown will go into Browne’s permanent archive.

Gigi wore sparkling diamond drop earrings and had her blonde hair in a wavy bob, with romantic Hollywood red lips.

The Met Gala takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday of May, each year. The gala marks the opening of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's gown color palette to Alia Bhatt's fingerless gloves, see how both actresses stayed true to Met Gala 2023 theme

ALSO READ: Met Gala Themes from 2014-2024: Rihanna serving avant-garde, Beyoncé reigning supreme to Anne Hathaway- a rewind of iconic moments