Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2024 look gets a thumbs up from Neetu Kapoor; Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday react

Alia Bhatt has made India proud once again after leaving all her fans mesmerized with her desi look at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. We have not been able to take our eyes off her and we bet all her fans too have been left stumped.

Although a lot of her fans and industry friends have comments on the picture she posted straight from the red carpet. But the one reaction that we all had been waiting for is finally here. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor has an epic reaction to her look. Apart from her, the actress’ mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and others have reacted.