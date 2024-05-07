Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets nostalgic as Arya clocks 20 years; says ‘It's not just a movie…’

Allu Arjun's one of the most celebrated films Arya has completed 20 dynamic years since it was released on May 7, 2004. The film did not just change the fate of Allu Arjun’s career but also marked the strong debut of Pushpa director Sukumar in the industry.

On Arya’s 20th anniversary, Allu Arjun has shared a heartwarming note along with some throwback pictures from the sets of he 2004 film as he gets nostalgic. Check out!

Allu Arjun's Arya completes 20 years

The actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a heartwarming note for his evergreen film, and wrote, “20 years of Arya. It's not just a movie… it's a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever.”

Later, Allu Arjun shared some unseen pictures from the sets of Sukumar's Arya. He captioned the post as, “Sweet Memories #20yearsof Arya. In the pictures, Allu Arjun was seen with Anuradha Mehta, and actor Siva Balaji who played important characters alongside Allu Arjun.

Soon after the Pushpa star's post surfaced online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement and happiness for their Theggaedele star. A user wrote, "Brother, Arya is one of my fvrt south Indian movie." Another one wrote, "Absolutely, it's not just a film… It's a great story that seem new everytime I watch it. Thank you so much."

See Allu Arjun's post

More about Arya

Arya is a cheerful, college-bound youngster with an attitude. He fell in love with Geeta at first sight. He proposes to her in front of her boyfriend, Siva, and Geeta refuses his proposal. Later, the film focuses on Arya's positive view which ultimately leads to his victory over Geeta. Apart from its lead stars the film also featured Subbaraju, Sunil, Venu Madhav, Sudha, Shravya, and Krishnam Raju in pivotal roles.

The project was directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Iconic music composer Devi Sri Prasad did the music for the film. The action comedy was released theatrically on May 7, 2024.

