Huge Update on 4th Member of Roman Reigns OG Bloodline Vs Solo Sikoa's Bloodline at Survivor Series: War Games

Roman Reigns is on a sabbatical, and in the absence of the Tribal Chief, his Bloodline has literally been hijacked by his cousins. Solo Sikoa has taken over the controls of the Bloodline, with NXT talents Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa becoming new members of the same.

And even though Paul Heyman might not be pleased with this, the new Bloodline looks considerably stronger after defeating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at the recently concluded Backlash, where Tanga Loa made his surprising debut. Jacob Fatu might join the new Bloodline in the coming weeks.

So, what happens when Roman Reigns returns? Won’t he be incensed to see that the very group he formed was taken over by his inefficient cousins? Yes, he certainly might be, and that creates the possibility of an OG Bloodline being formed to take on the new one. And guess who, as per reports, can be the fourth member of this new OG Bloodline? It’s going to be Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.



What is the possibility of Sami Zayn joining Bloodline?

According to the rumors on social media, a long-term idea that floated in WWE behind the scenes is for Sami Zayn to be the fourth member of the O.G. (Roman Reigns) Bloodline vs. Solo Sikoa's version of the Bloodline in a War Games match at Survivor Series.

And Sami Zayn won’t join the new Bloodline. Throughout the year 2022, Sami Zayn was only involved in the Bloodline story, which was then headed by Roman Reigns. Their storyline pushed Zayn’s popularity in WWE. At the Royal Rumble 2023, Zayn decided to align with Kevin Owens after being neglected and humiliated for almost a year by Roman Reigns and the other Bloodline members.

He had a match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023 but then lost due to outside interference by Bloodline members. But he received help from Kevin Owens to take on The Usos and the Bloodline.

Sami Zayn is the fourth member of the OG Bloodline?

Yes, if the rumors on social media are to be believed, then Sami Zyan can certainly be the new member of the OG Bloodline, which will take shape when Roman Reigns returns to WWE. This faction will have Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa at the Survivor Series War Games. All eyes are on the Tribal Chief’s return to WWE.

