Athletes are often seen donning the same uniforms, but when given a chance, they are no strangers to turning heads with their fashion sense.

Every year, renowned sports figures join the ranks of some of the most influential people in America at the Met Gala, a significant fundraising event hosted by Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala presents a unique theme each year that sets the stage for the event. "Garden of Time" was chosen for this year's theme, inspired by the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

In this piece, we highlight some of the top sports figures who graced the 2024 Met Gala.

Angel Reese

A newcomer to the event was Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky's seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese made an outstanding first appearance at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, which coincided with her 22nd birthday.

Dressed in a captivating blue-green outfit by 16Arlington, Reese managed to set herself apart among the attendees.

Lewis Hamilton

British racing driver Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton, who races in Formula One for Mercedes and has equally won seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles, also added his presence to Met Gala 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

For the event in New York City, Hamilton donned an embroidered all-black wool coat over a doubleasted suit, drawing inspiration from the very first, John Ystumllyn.

Ben Simmons

In line with the "Garden of Time" theme, Ben Simmons graced the 2024 Met Gala donned in custom Thom Browne attire. His fashion ensemble included a tweed jacket with a white rose stitched on its side and a painted black suit with a Japanese-style stroke design.

The most outstanding piece of his ensemble was a briefcase with a large clock on it, which Simmons claimed echoed the event's theme.

Simmons, who has been battling injuries and restricted game time in the recent NBA seasons, used the Met Gala as a platform to exhibit his personal style and collaboration with designer, Thom Browne.

Sarena Williams

Sarena Williams dazzled the 2024 Met Gala with her entrance in an elegant gold Balenciaga gown. Her expertly draped dress with a sprawling train easily measured up to the event's "Garden of Time" theme.

Serena worked with the Balenciaga team in designing this exquisite attire that required over 150 hours of pattern-making and 25 meters of gold foil-laminated taffeta.

Complementing the look with gold gloves, a custom Jennifer Behr floral headpiece, and Swarovski crystal-embellished opera gloves, Serena commanded attention.

Dwayne Wade

Making a fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrived in perfect sync with the "Garden of Time" theme.

Wade, at 42, wore a lavender purple suit paired with a cream v-neck and black shoes while a silver watch and jewel-tone chains completed his stylish appearance.

Well-known for their fashion acumen, the couple has consistently made stylized appearances at the Met Gala since 2015, showcasing their love for fashion and unique style.

Odell Beckham Jr

The wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr., showed up at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City, impressing with his fashionable clothes. His getup included a black suit decked with white embellishments, enhanced with floral embroidery and a diamond brooch.

Beckham's appearance at the Met Gala followed his breakup with Kim Kardashian, who was also present at the affair.

Advertisement

However, insiders suggest their rapport was casual and they maintain a friendly relationship.

Currently, Beckham is dedicating himself to practice for the forthcoming NFL season, whereas Kardashian is persistently pursuing her individual projects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Victor Wembanyama Named NBA Rookie of the Year, Joining Tim Duncan and David Robinson in Exclusive List