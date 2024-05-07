Met Gala 2024: Camila Cabello Wears 15-Pound Swarovski Crystal-Studded Outfit With Clutch Made Of Ice

Camila Cabello is one of those celebrities who takes fashion very seriously. Over the years, the Havana singer has not let her fans down in terms of her outfits with the majority of the red carpet events that she has attended.

The singer was also in attendance at this year’s Met Gala whose theme is Garden Of Time. She appeared in a rather creatively unconventional ensemble. Read ahead to know the details about her outfit.

What did Camila Cabello wear during The Met Gala 2024?

The Senorita hitmaker wore a golden gown that consisted of 250,000 Swarovski crystals covered all over the dress. The dress also had a slit and had multiple rips towards the bottom part of it. She mentioned to ENews during the live event, that her gown weighed more than 15 pounds. Not just that but the gown also took 450 hours to be made.

She revealed that she and stylist Jared Ellner had collaborated with designer Ludovic De Saint Sernin for the dress. Her makeup and her blonde hair complemented the outfit.

What so was unique about Camila Cabello’s clutch?

Many fans have liked her approach towards the outfit. A fan on X wrote, "CAMILA CABELLO AT THE MET GALA 2024 WILL BE A DAY TO REMEMBER.” Another fan writes, “Camila Cabello in a dazzling dress with an ice-style bag for the met gala 2024 #MetGala."

Camila Cabello in a dazzling dress with an ice-style bag for the met gala 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fQe4WNNhJk — L,XOXO (@lumaccoo) May 7, 2024

As per Just Jared, The Crying In The Club singer made a special announcement about her upcoming album, C, XOXO! On the same day as the Met Gala. The album will drop on June 28.

