Met Gala 2024: Gigi Hadid Cheekily Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From The Tortured Poets Department; It’s THIS Track

Gigi Hadid is a famous Swiftie and she didn’t shy away from revealing her favorite The Tortured Poets Department song at the Met Gala 2024. Hadid picked her favorite track from all the new songs Taylor Swift bestowed upon her fans in April.

Gigi Hadid is ‘Down Bad’ for Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department

Gigi loves Taylor Swift’s Down Bad from TTPD as she expressed in a quick interview at the Met Gala 2024 green carpet. Vanity Fair tossed the difficult question at her while she was busy serving her stunning floral look of the evening.

“What’s your favorite song on Tortured Poets?” to which Gigi Hadid promptly responded stating, “Down Bad” followed by a smile of satisfaction.

Her answer has elicited positive responses from fans online as if it’s the only right answer. Some Swifties wrote, “she gets it,” while others couldn’t take their eyes off the wonderful work of art Gigi was wearing at the Met Gala 2024.

Gigi and Taylor’s friendship dates back to 2014 when Swift began assembling her Bad Blood Avengers. From going on trips together to having cozy girl's nights out, the supermodel and the pop star’s friendship has undoubtedly deepened throughout the years as they continue to support each other’s new ventures.

Apart from Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift's famous squad from the previous decade also included Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Serena Williams, Cara Delevingne, and of course, her long-term bestie Selena Gomez.

Gigi Hadid donned a Thom Browne dress that took over 13,500 hours to make

Trust Gigi Hadid to always understand a fashion assignment, especially at the Met Gala. Hadid appeared in a white off-shoulder corset gown that had intricate detailing including a clenched waist festooned with vibrant yellow 3D roses.

According to Vogue, this work of art designed by Thom Browne required around 70 craftsmen and over 13,500 hours to bring into existence. And it is entirely handmade. For Gigi, the Met gala is like a party to “go a little bit crazy.” She said to the media outlet, “It’s like our prom.”

