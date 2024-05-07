Wok of Love clocks 6 years: Deep dive into Lee Junho, Jung Ryeo Won and Jang Hyuk's offbeat and eccentric characters

Wok of Love is a romance comedy featuring Lee Jun Ho, Jung Ryeo Won and Jang Hyuk. The drama was released on May 7, 2024. The drama has been written by Seo Sook Hyang who has also written hits like Dare to Dream and Miss Korea. She has also written the upcoming drama Ask the Stars which is much hyped as Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin take the lead. As Wok of Love marks 6 years since its release, here is a breakdown of the offbeat and quirky characters which bring life to the drama.

6 years of Wok of Love

Release date: May 2018

Cast: Lee Junho, Jung Ryeo Won, Jang Hyuk

Director: Park Seon Ho, Ham Joon Ho

Wok of Love revolves around a chef who works at a five-star restaurant but due to some incidents ends up starting a small Chinese place. A rich woman had her wedding cancelled at the last minute but she gets motivated in life as she comes across the chef and tries his food. They start working together. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Eccentric characters in Wok of Love

Lee Junho as Seo Poong

Lee Junho took on the role of Chef Seo Poong. He initially works in one of the biggest hotels but is kicked out as his boss gets jealous of him. He decides to get his revenge and starts a Chinese restaurant just in front of the hotel. The character may seem cold and distant at first but his charms are slowly revealed through the drama. Things get hard for him as the owner of the restaurant forces him to employ his gang members.

Advertisement

The interactions between the gangsters and the chef are what add to the humour. He seems to be the most normal out of the main characters, except for when he interacts with the employees.

Jung Ryeo Won as Dan Sae Woo

Dan Sae Woo is a peculiar character. She comes from a rich family and is all set to marry into a good and wealthy family. But on the day of her wedding, things go south and her father gets arrested while her fiancé never shows up. She ends up poor and without money. Moreover, her horse needs surgery.

Just when she is about to give up, she tastes Seo Poong's food and decides to work there. More than anything, her horse's life is important to her and she goes with him to most places.

Jang Hyuk as Doo Chil Seog

Doo Chil Seol is the most interesting character in the series. He is a local loan shark who is feared by many. While he might seem scary, he wants the best for his team members and wishes for them to lead a normal life. Hence he forces them to work under Seo Poong.

He falls for Dan Sea Woo at first sight and slowly becomes a fool for her and his rough edges soften.

More about Lee Junho, Jung Ryeo Won and Jang Hyuk

Lee Junho is a member of the K-pop group 2PM. Latest, Lee Junho took the lead in the romantic comedy King the Land along with Im YoonA. He debuted as an actor in 2013 with the film Cold Eyes. The actor has appeared in global The Red Sleeve. He would be taking the lead in the upcoming series Cashero.

Jung Ryeo Won is a popular South Korean actress who made her debut in 2002 with the drama Saxophone. The actress has featured in dramas like Witch's Court, Diary of a Prosecutor and more. She will be appearing in the lead role in the much-awaited drama Thr Midnight Romance in Hagwon along with Wi Ha Joon which is scheduled to release this May.

Jang Hyuk is a popular actor who debuted in 1997 with the drama Model. His first film appearance was in 1998 with Zzang. He is best known for Voice, Wok of Love, The Flue, Tell Me What You Saw and more. The actor’s work showcases his work intensity, depth, and a wide range of characters.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner new stills OUT: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok tease heart-fluttering moment during last time slip