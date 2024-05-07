H1-KEY's Hwiseo dispels dating rumors with AMPERS&ONE's Kamden; clarifies details of interaction

H1-KEY Hwiseo has cleared the air, denying the dating rumors with AMPERS&ONE's Kamden. She clarified that they merely exchanged greetings while staying at the same hotel. Fans speculated about their relationship when Hwiseo's name was mentioned during AMPERS&ONE's live broadcast.

H1-KEY Hwiseo denies dating AMPERS&ONE's Kamden

H1-KEY Hwiseo has addressed the dating rumors with AMPERS&ONE's Kamden, dismissing them in a statement on May 7 via a fan community. She clarified that the interaction was merely a friendly exchange, stating it was not a cause for misunderstanding. During a live broadcast of AMPERS&ONE, where both artists were staying in the same hotel for their overseas schedule, Hwiseo's real name, Hwihyeon, was mentioned, and their voices were heard greeting each other. This led to speculation among netizens regarding a potential romantic relationship.

Hwiseo clarified the misunderstanding, explaining that she mistakenly heard someone knock on her door. When she opened it, she found the AMPERS&ONE members, who were previously trainees with her. She was happy to see them after a long time and they exchanged greetings, including with Kamden, but that was the extent of their interaction. She emphasized that there is no romantic connection between them and urged fans not to worry, as she is focused on work above all else.

More about H1-KEY and AMPERS&ONE

H1-KEY is a South Korean girl group managed by Grandline Group (GLG) and Sony Music Korea. The group consists of four members: Seoi, Riina, Hwiseo, and Yel. Sitala departed from the group on May 25, 2022, and Hwiseo joined as a new member, replacing Sitala, on June 14, 2022. They made their debut with the release of their first single album, Athletic Girl, on January 5, 2022. Their group name, H1-KEY, is pronounced and inspired by the term High Key, reflecting their aim for "confident" and "healthy beauty."

AMPERS&ONE is a South Korean boy band managed by FNC Entertainment. The group comprises seven members: Jiho, Kamden, Brian, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah, and Seungmo. They made their debut on November 15, 2023, with the single album Ampersand One. AMPERS&ONE derives its name from the fusion of the symbol & (ampersand) and the word one. This name symbolizes the group's aspiration "to achieve its dreams by coming together as a group".

