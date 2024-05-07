Laapataa Ladies is winning hearts with its simplicity, witty humor, and quirky dialogues. After receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, the film is captivating audiences with its realistic plot and guides the lost society towards a better world. After Anjali Anand, Karan Kundrra, and several other television personalities praised Laapataa Ladies, Sumona Chakravarti shared her glowing words of praise.

Sumona Chakravarti is currently away from screens but is quite active on social media, treating fans with her life updates and happenings!

Sumona Chakravarti thanks Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies

Taking to her Instagram, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Sumona Chakravarti dropped her review of Laapataa Ladies. She extended her heartfelt gratitude to Kiran Rao for coming up with such a beautiful film and mentioned how the movie highlights underlying emotions. Sumona wrote, "Thank you for this gem @raodyness The best watch so far in 2024."

The Kapil Sharma Show fame went on to express, "So nuanced, the subtle satire, the underlying emotions, the vulnerability, the reality of it all. So beautifully, you have encapsulated all of it and more. The writing is just exceptional The most perfect casting ever. Kudos to the entire cast & crew. A must watch for all". Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Look at Sumona's story here:

Written by Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, and Divyanidhi Sharma, Laapataa Ladies marks the directorial comeback of Kiran Rao. The cast includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel. The film is set against a rural backdrop and explores the themes of independence and self-reliance. Laapataa Ladies is the story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train.

About Sumona Chakravarti's work in the industry

Sumona shot to popularity with her role as Natasha alongside Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Later, she became an integral part of Comedy Nights with Kapil and even joined the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, earning widespread recognition. The actress has also worked in a couple of films, including Barfi and Kick.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra lauds Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies for delivering powerful message; here's what he says