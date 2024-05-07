BLACKPINK's Jennie stuns in black as she heads to Met Gala 2024 after-party; exudes flamboyance with furry jacket

After making heads turn in a stunning blue-colored dress for the Met Gala 2024 main event on May 7, BLACKPINK member Jennie has now stunned fans in an all-black outfit as she headed to the after-party.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie heads to the Met Gala 2024 after-party in all-black fit

On May 7, BLACKPINK's Jennie once again stole the spotlight with her impeccable sense of style at the Met Gala 2024. Making her second appearance at the prestigious fashion event, Jennie turned heads as soon as she stepped onto the themed carpet.

Soon after the main event, she was spotted leaving for the after-party in an all-black outfit topped with a furry jacket. Jennie exuded confidence and elegance with every step as she made her way to her car while briefly posing for the cameras in her way.

Take a look at the video below.

Meanwhile, the SOLO singer was dressed in a stunning royal blue alaïa gown that perfectly accentuated her figure for the main event. The train of her outfit added a touch of drama and sophistication, making it a standout piece of the night. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As cameras flashed and admirers gathered, Jennie effortlessly commanded attention, proving once again why she is considered a fashion icon.

K-pop idols at Met Gala 2024

On May 7, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Stray Kids made waves at the Met Gala 2024, captivating fans with their interaction on the prestigious red carpet. In a candid moment captured in a photo, Jennie was seen engaging with the members of Stray Kids, drawing attention from onlookers, including American actress and model Madelyn Cline.

Advertisement

Take a look at the iconic moment here;

Fans were thrilled to witness their favorite idols sharing a friendly exchange, with many expressing joy and excitement over the unexpected encounter. For some admirers, seeing their beloved artists interact was a delightful highlight of the event. Additionally, fans were relieved to learn that Stray Kids found familiarity and support in Jennie's presence, particularly after reportedly facing insensitive treatment from the paparazzi.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: PIC: BLACKPINK's Jennie greets Stray Kids at Met Gala 2024; fans react to their interaction