The 60th Baeksang Awards are one of the most prestigious ceremonies in South Korea, where everyone from the entertainment industry comes together to celebrate wonderful movies, shows, and actors. Some of the biggest names in the industry have been confirmed to be gracing the night with their arrival. From Kim Soo Hyun to Song Joon Ki, a star-studded lineup will be present at the event.

Kim Soo Hyun, Song Joon Ki and more confirmed to attend Baeksang Awards 2024

On May 7, 2024, a South Korean news media outlet reported the list of attendees that will be appearing at the 60th Baeksang Awards. The most-anticipated appearance is from Kim Soo Hyun, the star of Queen of Tears, which won hearts all around. The artist garnered immense popularity from the series, and he was nominated in the Best Actor category at the awards. Furthermore, Kim Yo Han, Lee Si Woo, Yoo Na, Lee Yi Dam, and Lee Han Byul will also be attending as the nominees for the Best New Actor and Best New Actress categories.

Moreover, Song Joon Ki will be arriving at the event representing his latest release, Hopeless, along with BIBI and the director Kim Chang Hoon. However, one of the most anticipated attendances is from the Exhuma team, which has garnered a total of eight nominations across various categories. Choi Min Sik, Yoo Hae Jin, and Kim Go Eun, the director Jang Jae Hyun, and audio director Kim Byung In will also be present. Lee Do Hyun, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has received permission to attend the event.

Baeksang Awards 2024 airing date, time and more

Every nominee under the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories will also attend the award night, which includes Ryu Kyung Soo, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Hee Joon, Ji Seung Hyun, Joo Min Kyung, and Shin Dong Mi. Moreover, all three nominees for The Good Bad Mother — Ra Mi Ran, Kang Mal Geum, and screenwriter Bae Se Young have also been confirmed to attend.

The K-drama Moving has received seven nominations across all credits, and the actors, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha, and Go Yoon Jung, will grace the event with their presence. The award show is scheduled to premiere on May 7, 2024, at 5 PM KST, hosted by Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup.