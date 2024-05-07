Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin, Lee Know to make fashion week debut this year? Leader hints at NYFW appearance

Stray Kids created history by becoming the first K-pop boy band to walk the Met Gala red carpet as a full group. The boy band attended the Met Gala 2024 in custom-tailored looks by Tommy Hilfiger.

While on the event of the year, the leader of the boy band shared about the future possibilities of him, Changbin and Lee Know attending New York Fashion Week this year.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin, and Lee Know hope to attend NYFW this year; leader talks about likely appearance during Met Gala

Stray Kids, one of the most sensational boy bands in K-pop at the moment have created a special name for themselves with their special music style. The Met Gala began on May 6, 2024, at 6 PM ET ( April 7, 3:30 AM IST).

While talking to Vogue, the leader of Stray Kids answered the biggest question if fans can expect to see Stray Kids at New York Fashion Week this year. Bang Chan, Changbin, and Lee Know have not made a Fashion Week appearance and fans await to see them.

They hope to make a New York Fashion Week debut this year according to their schedules next September. Talking on the same, Bang Chang said that Stray Kids members have always had a keen interest in fashion and attending shows is an unforgettable experience.

The leader added that all members are willing to attend NYFW even though some have not had the chance to experience fashion shows yet.

Bang Chan hoping to make a fashion week debut this year said, ‘Fingers crossed for New York Fashion Week!’ The leader did not forget the fans and said he is sure that Stays (Stray Kids' official fandom) must be crossing their fingers too.

More about Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids have been creating buzz in K-pop with their music and presence for a while now. With their last albums 5 STAR and ROCK STAR, Stray Kids left a mark on the music scene.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are set to drop their digital single Lose My Breath featuring American singer Charlie Puth on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9: 30 AM IST).

