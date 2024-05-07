Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt serves timeless elegance in mint green 3D floral saree by Sabyasachi

The much-awaited Met Gala 2024 kicked off in style at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York. This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion with the dress code as The Garden of Time, inviting attendees to explore the concept of the beauty of nature and florals with their sartorial choices. One of the early arrivals to steal the spotlight was none other than Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, who graced the red carpet in a stunning Sabyasachi saree.

Bhatt, with her ensemble, managed to perfectly capture the essence of the theme, blending elegance with a hint of style. Let’s break down Alia’s look

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2024 look

Alia Bhatt caused a stir at the Met Gala 2024 with her breathtaking ethnic ensemble. The Udta Punjab actress opted for a custom-designed mint green saree by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi. This year’s Met Gala theme, inspired by J.G. Ballard’s short story The Garden of Time, set the stage for Bhatt's delicate look.

The Highway actress' saree featured a mesmerizing 23-foot-long train adorned with delicate floral embroidery crafted from silk floss, glass beads, and semi-precious gemstones. The intricate detailing added a touch of whimsy to the flowing silhouette, reminiscent of the fantastical world depicted in Ballard's story.

The garden is brought to life by the dramatic texture play of the 3D flowers against the translucent, fragile fabric of the saree. Alia’s ensemble exuded style and subtlety, with subtle nods to the theme woven throughout. Ruffles, golden tassels, sequins, and gemstones adorned the saree creating a sense of fantasy and allure.

Alia’s blouse with the saree was a masterpiece in itself, featuring intricate floral embroidery with sparkling sequins that shimmered in the light. Adding to the charm of the blouse were its ruffled sleeves. They added a touch of playfulness. But perhaps, the most striking feature was the blouse's plunging back, accentuated by a stylish bow knot that gave a modern twist to the traditional attire.

The combination of delicate embroidery, sparkling sequins, and modern design elements made for a truly unforgettable blouse. The actor's choice of attire paid homage to the fantastical life led by Count Axel and his wife in Ballard's story, capturing the essence of a timeless fairy tale brought to life on the Met Gala red carpet.

Alia’s accessories and glam

The Jigra actress brought her A-game to the event not only with her stunning outfit but also with her choice of accessories and make-up, creating a truly magical look.

For her accessories, the actress opted for a matha patti adorned with sparkling jewels and emeralds, adding a touch of royalty to her ensemble. She completed her ethnic look with golden earrings and on the other hand, she sported knuckle dusters, adding a dash of edginess to her look.

But it wasn't just her accessories that stood out – Bhatt's hairstyle and makeup were equally spot on. Alia styled her hair into a top knot bun, with a few curly strands framing her face like a fairy.

For her make-up, the actress opted for a natural yet glam look. She chose brown lipstick and blushed cheeks to add a healthy glow to her complexion. Feathered brows added a definition to her face, giving her a soft and feminine look. Her eyes were adorned with half kohl-rimmed eyeliner, adding a touch of drama, while subtle highlighter accentuated her features, giving her a radiant glow.

Alia’s creative look encapsulated the spirit of the Met Gala 2024 and reaffirmed her status as a fashion icon.