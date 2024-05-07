General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Snoop on Jason's Meeting with Jagger?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Tuesday, May 7, tensions rise as Willow Corinthos contemplates Drew Cain's job offer, Laura Collins visits Heather Webber, and Anna Devane plans a risky dinner with Valentin Cassadine. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos faces rejection, and Carly Spencer eavesdrops on a crucial conversation between Jason Morgan and John "Jagger" Cates.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Willow Corinthos, portrayed by Katelyn MacMullen, grapples with Drew Cain's proposition for a nonprofit spokesperson role. However, Drew receives good news when Willow accepts the job, sparking optimism for their future collaboration. In Pentonville, Laura Collins, played by Genie Francis, engages in a heartfelt conversation with Heather Webber, who reflects on her past and expresses regret over missed opportunities for motherhood. As Heather exhibits signs of remorse and lucidity, Laura considers the possibility of a medical explanation for Heather's past actions.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane, played by Finola Hughes, remains determined to uncover Pikeman's leader and arranges a dinner meeting with Valentin Cassadine. Despite Felicia Scorpio's apprehensions, Anna persists in her plan, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead with Valentin's clandestine schemes. Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos, portrayed by Maurice Benard, faces resistance as he presents an enticing proposal to Jordan Ashford, hinting at his growing frustration with perceived betrayals. Amidst the unfolding drama, Carly Spencer, played by Laura Wright, confides in Jason Morgan about her concerns regarding Sonny's well-being. When John "Jagger" Cates seeks Jason's counsel on Pikeman-related matters, Carly discreetly listens in, hinting at her involvement in unraveling the mystery surrounding Pikeman. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As secrets unravel and alliances are tested in Port Charles, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the repercussions of Willow's decision, Laura's insights into Heather's past, and Carly's covert investigations.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events