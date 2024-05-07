Jana Kramer Labels Travis ‘Corny’ For His Reaction To Attention He Gets Amid Dating Taylor

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been continuously hitting the headlines ever since they started dating back in September last year. The power couple is all over the NFL and outside and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has acknowledged his feeling of being with her many times.

However, Jana Kramer is not impressed with how the American star reacted to all the attention he is getting while dating his pop star girlfriend. Here is what she has to say.

Jana Kramer calls Travis Kelce ‘corny’ for his reaction to the attention amid dating Taylor Swift

Someone is not impressed with the way Travis Kelce deals with all of the attention he is getting for dating superstar Taylor Swift. During the Whine Down podcast appearance on May 5, while talking to Josie Van Dyke, she said Kelce “reminds” her of her "ex.” She continued by claiming that Kelce actually likes all the attention he is getting for his high-profile romance with the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker. She said, “It just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he’s loving the attention.”

Kramer, who was married to NFL player Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021, went further to describe the moment that went viral from Swift's Eras’ Tour, where the singer ran towards her NFL boyfriend and shared adorable kisses and hugs in Argentina last year. This time, she loved it, just like many others. However, she stated she loved their PDA romance initially but was disappointed with the 34-year-old's behavior at the Super Bowl. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kelce, who is the highest-paid tight end right now, was called out for his actions for screaming and pushing the Chiefs' head coach during the Super Bowl celebrations in an episode of The New Heights, which Kramer describes as going into other ways. The American 40-year-old singer didn't like the "aggression,” which “rubbed” her in the “wrong way.” She also revealed she has “heard things" that are not very pleasing but “wants everyone to be happy.”

She also alleged that Kelce is “always drunk” and, referring to Swift, “I see her drinking more now.” Meanwhile, Swift was expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix with Kelce alongside teammates Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes for a double date, as reported by US Weekly earlier; however, her busy schedule resulted in her seemingly calling off the plans.

Taylor Swift is back to preparations for her Eras Tour, and Travis Kelce enjoys F1

Taylor Swift will be rocking the stage for her record-breaking Eras Tour, which returns on May 9. Kelce was spotted enjoying on the sides of the Miami race track while being the minority investor with the Alpine F1 racing team along with Mahomes. The NFL schedule for the upcoming season is all set to begin this month, which will lock both players in action for the Chiefs, who are hoping for a three-peat this year.

ALSO READ: Why Did Travis Kelce Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix Without Taylor Swift? FIND OUT