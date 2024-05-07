‘Bro Has a Clock but No Timetable to Return’: Ben Simmons Trolled for Clock Outfit at Met Gala 2024 Amid NBA Absence

On the Met Gala carpet, Ben Simmons, the guard for the Brooklyn Nets, dazzled the crowd and journalists with his attire, invoking a wave of shared humor among NBA fans regarding his fashion choice. Simmons revealed his fashion statement in a Thom Browne outfit, characterized by a sparkling black suit boasting a plaid design near the top and a matching overcoat.

Despite being the No.1 pick in the 2016 draft, Simmons’ performance in his NBA career has been inconsistently permeated with injuries and mental health struggles, leading fans partially to label him a disappointment. However, the part of Simmons' outfit that triggered humor among the fans was a standout briefcase featuring a huge clock. Below are reactions from some fans to his unique accessory.

This NBA season, the Nets star participated in merely 15 games. Simmons' season kicked off with missing the initial 38 games, continued a streak until early March, and then was officially declared off the field for the remainder of the season due to a nerve impingement in his lower back.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Angel Reese, Lewis Hamilton to Sarena Williams: Here's All Sports Stars Who Attended Met Gala 2024 Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ben Simmons' Future and the Brooklyn Nets' Team-Building Crossroads

Brooklyn Nets find themselves in an unusual predicament. They can pursue a variety of strategies for their team's construction, such as minor adjustments or trading valuable supporting teammates for rookies and draft advantages. Ben Simmons' tenure with the squad is dubious. His five-year, $177 million contract is set to expire at the end of the, an agreement resulting from the trade-off of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over his three seasons with the Nets, Simmons has participated in 57 matches, starting 45 of them. Another back surgery halted his game time in March, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Nevertheless, despite the doubts surrounding his playtime, retaining Simmons and his contract for another season is the Nets' plan.

Sean Marks, the Nets' general manager, expects Simmons to be fit and ready by the training camp where he will be prepping for the approaching contract season. Marks claimed that all indications suggest Simmons will play from next season's commencement. Marks stated, "Ben's unfortunate circumstances have greatly affected the team's performance, and his health and return to play are vital."

Post-surgery, Simmons is spending his off-season recovering. As he enters a contract year, he steps into what could arguably be his NBA prime. With his hefty contract about to expire, Simmons has an urgency to establish his mettle and secure another contract.

The Nets could witness their best Simmons yet since his induction to the Brooklyn team, but they would be wise not to rely on it. If such a peak doesn't happen, they can still benefit from balancing their books with Simmons' contract ending the forthcoming off-season.

ALSO READ: Why Is Rudy Gobert Not Playing for Wolves in Game 2? Exploring His Absence Against the Nuggets