Stray Kids’ debut at Met Gala 2024: Decoding all 8 members' stunning outfits from prestigious event

Stray Kids scripted history as the first K-pop group to grace the Met Gala 2024 evening. All eight members showed up donning chic outfits customized by the famous Tommy Hilfiger. According to the members, representing the big designer is a huge honor to them, just like attending the prestigious event itself is. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, all of their ensembles and elegance were a perfect fit to this evening’s theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawkening the Fashion.

Stray Kids scripts history as first K-pop group at Met Gala

Over the years, many of our beloved K-pop stars have stolen the Met Gala spotlight with their unique charms, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rose, NCT’s Johny, 2NE1’s CL, and more. However, this is the first time a whole K-pop group walked the prestigious red carpet, donning outfits from the same designer. So, today let’s decode all eight Stray Kids members’ outfits at Met Gala 2024.

Stray Kids reawakens Met Gala 2024 with stunning outfits in red, blue, and white color schemes

For all Stray Kids members’ outfits, designer Tommy Hilfiger chose to be true to his brand DNA, while incorporating his signature red, blue, and white hues to the evening’s theme. The group’s Met moment became more special with their iconic outfit reveal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

All members first turned up wearing similar black peacoats with elegant floral lining. However, according to Vogue, when they pulled up the coats, the lining revealed forming the American flag, exuding Tommy Hilfiger’s patriotism.

Stray Kids leader Bang Chan shines bright in a classic three-piece suit

Bang Chan radiated elegance in a three-piece navy suit with red lining. The accessorizing of a golden floral pin at the lapel served the purpose of Met Gala’s high fashion theme. Moreover, the whole ensemble suited the member well, who has a subtle European touch to his facial features.

Lee Know opts for a chic white and black outfit

Lee Know, the dancer of Stray Kids completely rocked a chic three-piece suit. Underneath his patriotic coat, he revealed a white double-breasted blazer with black lining, paired with a black trouser and a white inner shirt.

Changbin rocks Tommy Hilfiger’s signature button-ups

Changbin looks absolutely ethereal in his all-blue three-piece suit. What piqued the people’s interest was his inner white button-up shirt, which exhibits the designer’s signature Ithaca stripe finishing.

Hyunjin radiates fashionable aura at Met Gala 2024

Hyunjin is known for being a sport at many fashion events. His first Met Gala also brilliantly captured his stylish aura. He opted for Tommy Hilfiger’s signature red, donning a double-breasted red suit with a hint of his white shirt underneath. What elevated his outfit, even more, was the gold-crested button on the blazer.

Han rocks red, black, and white together

Han transformed into Tommy Hilfiger’s classic canvas, looking absolutely gorgeous in a red blazer with black lining and a black trouser. Just like Changbin, he also rocked translucent bottom-up with Ithaca stripes. With a golden floral button at the shirt’s top, his ensemble achieved the complete look.

Felix, the fashion king returned in all-white

Felix is known for attending fashion events and representing a bunch of global luxury brands. At the Met Gala 2024 evening, he turned up in all-white, donning a silk suit with gold buttons.

Advertisement

His inner shirt elevated the whole look with embroidered intricate flowers. Felix looked like a ‘prince charming’ on this eve with his blonde and long hair.

Seungmin transforms into Tommy Hilfiger’s muse from his fan

Seungmin is known as a long-time fan of the designer. On this day, he sported his adorable charm in a cotton inner shirt and satin blue and red suit.

The maknae I.N brings back classic charm in co-ordinated three-piece

I.N rocked a new style at Met Gala 2024, something we don’t see him often in. With a striped classic blazer and white cotton shirt, matched with white trousers, his ensemble reawakened the evergreen fashion.

Met Gala 2024 outfits brilliantly captured all Stray Kids members’ unique charms, and individual styles through cohesive yet personalized ensembles, created by Tommy Hilfiger, who known Met fashion to his core.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Meet K-drama actor who had BL love line with Cha Eun Woo, almost debuted with GOT7 and has no military service plans