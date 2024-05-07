Top 10 Fashionable Couples At Met Gala 2024: From Chris Hemsworth-Elsa Pataky To Sabrina Carpenter-Barry Keoghan

As celebrities flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 6, for the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event of the year, many brought with them their plus ones, turning the otherwise just another Hollywood gathering into a glamorous date night.

Couples attended the illustrious 2024 Met in conformity with this year’s theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which incorporated The Garden of Time, based on J.G Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same moniker as the official dress code.

Among the mates to hit the Met green carpet together on Monday were Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, and more.

Scroll down to discover some of the stylish couples who gracefully ascended the iconic Met steps hand in hand

From Power Couples to Fresh Pairs - These dazzling duos stole the spotlight at the 2024 Met Gala

1. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The co-chair of this year's event made his Met Gala debut today, walking alongside his spouse, Elsa Pataky. The duo looked every bit charming in gold-hued coordinated Tom Ford ensembles.

Where the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor opted for a chic and timeless three-piece Tom Ford suit, his wife went with a neutral golden long-sleeved attire, with her long blonde hair braided in Rapunzel-style hairdo. Pataky completed her look with a matching gold crown and gold wrist cuffs.

2. Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

After months of romance away from the public eye, on Monday night, the Saltburn actor, 31, and the Feather singer, 24, made things official on the 2024 Met Gala red green carpet. Arriving together — he dressed in a Burberry suit and she adorned in an Oscar de la Renta gown — the pair posed together for pictures at the top of the Met steps.

After allegedly crossing paths for the first time at Givanchy’s spring 2024 show in Paris, it was appropriate for Keoghan and Carpenter to make their relationship official at another major fashion event.

3. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

The evergreen Hollywood couple made the 2024 Met Gala a date night, walking hand in hand and cheerfully posing for photographs while dutifully paying tribute to the eve's dress code: The Garden of Time.

Where the Australian diva, 56, looked divine in a custom-made Balenciaga revision of a 1950s Cristóbal Balenciaga Couture gown, Urban, also 56, complemented his wife in a black single-breasted jacket and straight-leg pants by the same luxury fashion house. He elevated the look with a bow tie and black dress shoes.

4. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

The Praising You singer and the Thor: Love and Thunder director turned heads on the Met Gala green carpet on Monday, May 6, keeping in with the night’s aforestated theme. While Rita, 33, served looks in a Tom Ford gown, styled by Tom Eerebout, Taika, 48, picked a similar look that matched Rita’s style. He stepped onto the carpet in an all-brown leather Marni suit, paired with a leather tie and gloves.

This year marks the second Met Gala date night for the couple. Rita and Taika hit the Met steps together last year as well, after trying the knot in 2022.

5. Keiran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Culkin, who will next be seen in Jesse Eisenberg's comedy-drama A Real Pain (the movie premiered to rave reviews at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival), arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in a paint-splattered suit, with his wife, Jazz Charton, dressed in a citrine yellow dress, by his side.

6. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

The U.N.I.T.Y. rapper and her longtime partner, choreographer and dancer Eboni Nichols stopped the show when they entered the 2024 Met venue dressed in coordinated Thom Browne outfits. Queen Latifah played into the night’s theme, The Garden of Time, with a look that included sequined birds of paradise, paired with a black coat. Eboni, for her part, was dressed in an attire consisting of a black and white coat with a net veil.

7. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

Fiancés Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, who are to be married this year per Platt’s sweet 30th birthday note to his partner, drew attention at the Met Gala when they arrived in contrasting colored suits: Platt in black and Galvin in ivory.

As they ascended the Met steps, Noah and Ben posed for the cameras while holding each other's hand in a heartwarming gesture.

8. Sam Smith and Christian Cowan

Sam Smith and his boyfriend, too, like the above-mentioned Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, opted for a contrasting combination of black and ivory for their Met Gala ensemble, however, tying their outfits together with one common on-theme accessory: a gold rose flower, which was tucked neatly into the opposite sides of their jacket.

9. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

The KarJenner family matriarch made her seventh appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, stepping out on the green carpet wearing a white satin gown and overcoat with floral embellishments designed by Oscar de la Renta. Jenner, 68, accessorized her all-white look with noticeable emerald rocks and earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Walking arm in arm with her longtime partner Corey Gamble, 43, who also sported an all-white look, Kris Jenner could not help but be the momager she is, noting, “We’ll get to see the kids in a little while,” in one of the red carpet interviews.

At this point, none of Kendall, Kim, and Kylie had made their respective appearances at the Met.

10. Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Following rumors of romance towards the end of 2023, actor and singer Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David made rounds at the award shows earlier this year. In the same vein, they were back for the Met Gala festivities, with Cameron looking pretty in a pink floral dress, and David showing off his body ink in a sheer black suit.