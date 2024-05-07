Dustin Poirier Sets His Eyes on ‘Raising That Belt Up’ in Front of His Daughter at UFC 302: ‘Might Be Last Time...’

As UFC 302 approaches, the stakes couldn't be higher for Dustin Poirier. On June 1st, at Newark’s Prudential Center, Poirier faces Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship. But it’s not just any fight—Poirier’s daughter will be watching from the front row, her first. Imagine what it's like to fight for a dream in front of your child, with whispers of retirement in the air.

Could this be Poirier’s final walk to the octagon? He’s hinted at hanging up his gloves, but first, there’s a title to win. Will this be the ultimate high in Poirier's storied career?

Dustin Poirier vows to make his daughter proud

In a heartfelt appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier opened up about the deep personal significance of his upcoming fight. "My daughter's gonna be there, front row, for the first time ever," Poirier shared, with a mix of excitement and resolve in his voice. He added, "I want to show her that you can accomplish your dreams."

Poirier, gearing up for what might be his last shot at the lightweight title, is fully aware of the gravity of the moment. "I think this might be the last time I get a shot at raising that belt up in the air," he confessed. His determination is clear, especially with his daughter as his audience, "and I just want her to see it."

This fight is more than a championship bout for Poirier; it's a chance to demonstrate the values of perseverance and courage directly to his daughter. Despite the daunting odds and the powerhouse opponent, Makhachev, who has dismissed Poirier’s chances by calling him an "easy fight," Dustin remains unfazed.

Is Islam Makhachev underestimating 'The Diamond'?

As the countdown to UFC 302 ticks down, Dustin Poirier is ready to silence doubters, particularly Islam Makhachev, who's labeled their upcoming bout as an "easy" fight. Makhachev, riding a nearly nine-year unbeaten streak and coming off back-to-back wins against top contender Alexander Volkanovski, might feel confident, but Poirier sees things differently.

Poirier, clearly irked by the underestimation, shared his thoughts candidly. "I kind of feel like some of the stuff he says, he might not [respect me], but I’m going to put my hands on this guy. I’m coming in there to hurt him. This is my last shot. Mom’s spaghetti. Let’s go," he declared.

He added, reflecting on advice from his coach, Mike Brown, "Man, I think this guy may be underestimating your jiu-jitsu and how dangerous you are." Poirier is adamant, "I can finish and beat anybody at 155 pounds in the world. I really believe that. And he doesn’t have to believe it. I’m the one who has to believe it and go out there and beat his ass. I can do that."

As fight night approaches, Poirier is all in, ready to turn the tables on the reigning champ. What do you think? Can Poirier capture the championship in what might be his swan song, or will Makhachev's dominance continue?

