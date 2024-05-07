Why Is Rudy Gobert Not Playing for Wolves in Game 2? Exploring His Absence Against the Nuggets

Rudy Gobert, the center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, did not participate in Monday's Game 2 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Earlier in the day, he celebrated the birth of his first child, preventing him from making it back on time for the 10 p.m. ET start of the game.

According to reports, Gobert and his partner became first-time parents to a baby boy on Monday.

Finch relayed, "He won't be here. He's out." Gobert did not attend the shootaround and was marked as uncertain for the game.

He went on to say that Gobert could not return to Denver on Monday in time to rejoin the team for the big game.

"We gave it some thought and checked the schedule - his situation combined with unfavorable weather conditions made it incredibly difficult," Finch admitted. He also mentioned that it seemed unlikely for Gobert to not only arrive on time but also be prepared for the game.

Despite Gobert's absence, the Wolves carry a 1-0 lead against the Nuggets, owing to a stunning 43-point display by Anthony Edwards in Saturday's Game 1.

However, without Gobert, the Wolves will have to face Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., potentially without their defensive spearhead. Porter Jr. has notably improved his offensive performance this postseason.

Gilbert Arenas Slams Rudy Gobert for Missing Playoff Game Due to Child's Birth

Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves center, is the target of criticism from Gilbert Arenas for skipping a playoff game to witness his child's birth.

Gilbert criticized, saying, "It’s a baby, bro, it’s gonna be there when you get back."

Earlier that Monday, Gobert had to depart from the Timberwolves to be present at his child's birth. Unfortunately, he couldn't return to Denver on time to participate in the playoff against the Nuggets.

A few months prior, through a social media post, Gobert had disclosed that he and his partner, Julia Bonilla, were preparing to welcome their first child.

The possibility of Gobert missing a playoff game for this important life event was known to both him and the Timberwolves. The team has shown nothing but encouragement for his decision to support his partner during this critical time in their lives.

In March, when speaking to the Deseret News, Gobert affirmed his dedication to being present at the birth, deeming it as a non-debatable matter. He expressed appreciation for his teammates' empathy and deep human connection, with them encouraging him to prioritize his child's birth over the game.

Now that the anticipated moment is here, Gobert will skip Game 2. The Timberwolves, after securing a victory in Game 1, might find the second game more challenging without Gobert.

It's a situation that Gobert is familiar with, being a strong advocate for Mike Conley's decision to exit the NBA bubble in 2020 to witness the birth of his third child. He has consistently shown support for prioritizing family over the game.

