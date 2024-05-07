BTS’ RM drops cinematic posters for pre-release Come Back To Me ahead of Right Place, Wrong Person release

BTS' RM is gearing up for his upcoming solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and the latest teaser has left fans in awe. RM recently unveiled film-like posters for the pre-release track, Come Back to Me, building anticipation for his new album.

New posters for RM’s Come Back To Me

BTS' RM has unveiled posters for the first pre-release track from his upcoming second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Released on May 7 at midnight KST, the movie-poster-style teasers feature the title Come Back to Me. RM's portrayal exudes a solemn yet sentimental vibe, sparking curiosity about the narrative of the music video. The other poster features an aesthetic door with names Kim Namjoon (RM) and Kim Min Ah (who featured in K-drama Pachinko) written under.

The poster for RM's upcoming pre-release track gives off a cinematic vibe, prompting ARMYs to speculate whether RM will be showcasing his acting skills in the music video. The phrase "Actor Joon" quickly trended on Twitter as fans eagerly anticipate what RM has in store for May 10. Scheduled for release at 1 PM KST, Come Back to Me is expected to have high production value, with Ryu Seong Hie, known for her work on acclaimed films like Memories of Murder and The Host, serving as the production designer. The music video is reportedly directed by Lee Sung Jin, renowned for his work on the Netflix series Beef. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

RM has previously released a series of natural and "candid" concept photos that highlight his unique charms. The first set of concept photos for RM's solo album was captured by the renowned Hong Kong-based photographer, artist, and film director Wing Shya. These photos exuded '90s Hong Kong cinema vibes, resonating well with ARMYs. They experimented with light and shadow, showcasing the Wildflower's rapper’s natural beauty in a mysterious and captivating concept.

In the second set of concept photos, RM was captured on the outskirts of Tokyo in various locations, including by the water and at a playground. The photoshoot authentically depicts RM engaging in some of his favorite activities, such as bicycling. The photos maintain a candid feel as they are essentially unedited, allowing RM's natural essence to shine through making them candid.

His second solo album post-Indigo, titled Right Place, Wrong Person, consists of 11 tracks that delve into universal emotions. According to reports, the album falls within the alternative genre and features a rich sound complemented by sincere and honest lyrics. Fans can anticipate its release on May 24 at 1 PM KST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM shares snippet of upcoming pre-release Come Back To Me from Right Place, Wrong Person in behind-the-scene video