Lovely Runner is an ongoing romantic K-drama series that has garnered immense popularity from the community. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in the lead roles, the series has recorded the highest ratings with the latest episode since the show’s premiere. With its heart-fluttering plot and phenomenal performances by the actors, the show has captured the audience’s attention.

Lovely Runner achieves the highest ratings for latest episode since premiere

On May 7, 2024, Nielsen Korea has revealed the ratings for the shows released yesterday and Lovely Runner has recorded the highest among all K-drama episode releases. It received a whopping 4.8 percent nationwide viewership for the 9th episode. Setting a personal best record has been continuously garnering popularity from the K-drama community. The ratings have increased by 0.7 percent since the last episode which received 4.1 percent. Despite having a Monday-Tuesday release, the series has been gaining consistent traction from the audience.

Furthermore, the K-drama Nothing Uncovered has received a total of 2.7 as it sets up for the finale episode. The ratings have increased 0.4 percent since the previous episode. On the other hand, Midnight Studio recorded 2.0 percent for its finale episode which is the same as the previous one. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Lovely Runner

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble of the series includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, every new episode of the series airs on Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST. The show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie blows away fans with her sizzling Met Gala 2024 look; Check reactions