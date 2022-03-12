Amazon Sale Offers Today: 7 Oil-free moisturisers for acne-prone skin

I was generously soothing my face with a moisturiser telling my friend how the acne on my face is never leaving me behind. She took a look at my moisturiser and said,'' If you use that it will never leave you behind.” That’s the day I learnt about why different skin types require different products and my acne-prone skin deserved an oil-free moisturiser that doesn't add up the oil content of the skin. If you too have acne-prone skin, check out these oil-free moisturisers to soothe your skin without worsening the skin condition.

Here are 7 oil-free moisturisers from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Pond’s oil-free moisturiser

This super lightweight and non-oily gel formula hydrates the skin and is suitable for use throughout the year, all seasons. It's got hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E which nourishes the skin and locks in the moisture without making the skin feel greasy or oily.

Price: Rs 140

Buy Now

2. Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturiser

Plum’s green tea moisturiser for oily skin helps in fighting acne while providing controlled hydration to the skin. With glycolic acid in it, the moisturiser helps exfoliate pores gently keeping the skin clear and oil-free. After cleansing and toning, apply tiny dots of the moisturiser all over your face and neck daily for better results.

Price: Rs 379

Buy Now

3. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturiser

Here is a non-comedogenic face moisturiser for acne-prone skin that helps effective moisturisation of your face and keeps acne and pimples away. This non-greasy formula feels light on the skin and helps in closing the pores and hydrating the skin effectively for a longer time.

Price: Rs 259

Buy Now

4. Urban BotanicsOil-Free Moisturiser

Using the right kind of moisturiser for your skin can help maintain its balance. When skin is too dry or too oily, many common skin problems like acne start to pop up. This oil-free formula absorbs quickly into the skin, eliminating dryness without leaving skin greasy or shiny. It can reduce inflammation, redness and the appearance of other blemishes.





Price: Rs 279

Buy Now

5. Re’equil Moisturiser for Acne-prone Skin

If your skin is not fully oily but a combination of both dry and oil, then this moisturiser will be your best grab from Amazon sale offers today. It hydrates and nourishes the skin and is suitable for normal, oily and combination skin. It also regulates sebum production and inhibits acne or pimple formation.

Price: Rs 350

Buy Now

6. Aroma Magic Juniper Berry Oil-Free Moisturiser

With extracts of juniper berry, cucumber and the right blend of aloe vera juice, jojoba oil and essential oils of patchouli and lemongrass, this oil-free moisturiser is specially targeted for acne-prone skin. It helps heal acne and also lightens its blemishes and marks.

Price: Rs 174

Buy Now

7. Nua Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser

Last on our list from Amazon sale offers today is Nua gel-based moisturiser that hydrates, calms and strengthens your skin barrier to prevent future breakouts. It doesn’t just control and prevent acne but also boosts your long term skin health and also balances oil and sebum production.

Price: Rs 379

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Amazon Sale Offers Today: Men’s grooming essentials to steal from the online sale event