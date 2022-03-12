Amazon Sale Offers Today: Men’s grooming essentials to steal from the online sale event

This weekend, let’s go on a shopping spree as Amazon sale offers today features irresistible discounts on everything you ever wanted. The online sale allows you to gift your loved ones and yourselves with fashion, beauty and skincare essentials at slashed prices. Here we have curated a few products from the sale that can be a great gift for your dad, husband or boyfriend who needs to up their personal grooming.

Here are 7 men’s grooming essentials from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Beardo Men's grooming Kit

This grooming kit contains face wash, scrub, beard oil, hair oil, soap and lip balm. This is perfect for men who want to present their best selves for every occasion. All the products are infused with hemp which is a natural wonder that’s rich in antioxidants, Omega-6 and Omega-3 which shrinks enlarged pores, improves collagen and maintain your skin’s youthful radiance.

Price: Rs 1795

Buy Now

2. Electric Trimmer

Trimming your beard every day can become a tedious task, especially on hectic workday mornings. This electric trimmer helps you to get the precision and perfection needed to get the job done in no time! It comes with a USB adapter for flexible and convenient usage. It can be used with a cord as well as cordless.

Price: Rs 1199

Buy Now

3. Mud Shaving Kit Essentials

Designed to give you a smoother and closer shave in fewer strokes, get a 6-blade razor that offers better control and reduces pressure on the skin with this set. The kit also contains a hydrating shaving cream for a great shave and restoring moisture after every stroke and an after-shave gel that alms your skin after a shave and completes the shaving routine.

Price: Rs 639

Buy Now

4. Beard Grooming Kit

Here’s an extremely useful gift for your bearded friend who is obsessed with his beard. This superfood powered gift kit helps settle wayward whiskers while providing moderate hold to calm and style the beard. It is infused with nourishing cedarwood oil to repair hair follicles and strengthen hair strands from root to tip.

Price: Rs 799

Buy Now

5. Self Care Set for Him

Get face wash, moisturiser and aftershave that is enriched with a fresh infusion of moisture-rich tender coconut water in this set from Forest Essentials. Its unique light formulation provides essential nutrients to the skin, restoring its natural firmness and hydration for men’s tough skin.

Price: Rs 1595

Buy Now

6. Charcoal Grooming Kit for Men

Charcoal is an impurity absorbing ingredient that cleanses your face and gives it a fresh feel. This grooming kit with the products of charcoal body wash, charcoal shampoo, face scrub, face wash and solid soap bar for men is perfect for everyday use and to remove dead skin cells and improves your overall complexion.

Price: Rs 1751

Buy Now

7. Park Avenue Essential Grooming Collection

Thanks to Amazon sale offers today, you can grab this grooming kit with 20 percent off. It includes perfume, aftershave lotion, fragrant soap, shaving cream, shaving brush, razor and a pouch to put them all in. It’s the best in class grooming solution for men who want to be ready for life, always.

Price: Rs 336

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

