Ammonia-free hair colours for healthy and silky smooth mane

Ammonia has been used in hair dyes since ever as it helps open the outermost layer of the hair and penetrate the colours deeply making sure the dye lasts longer. The absorbing and penetration power of ammonia helped markets create strong hair dyes that don't fade off easily but little did the consumers know about its harmful effects on the scalp and hair. The harsh chemical damages the hair, irritates the scalp and makes your head look all dry and dull! This is why one must be very keen on picking ammonia-free hair colours for healthy hair.

Here are 7 ammonia-free hair colours:

Even though ammonia-free dyes of the past have been known to wash out fast or not look as vibrant, the modern formulas are actually super effective. Check it out here!

1. Revlon Top Speed Hair Colour

This ammonia-free formula covers all greys and colours your hair in natural black within minutes. It protects the natural texture of your hair and the kit comes with two brushes- one for full coverage and the other for root touch-up.

Price: Rs 489

2. Essensity Ammonia Free Hair Colour

This ammonia-free hair dye offers an outstanding level of colour and lightening performance, providing more natural-looking colour. It provides up to 7 levels of lift, while integrated phytolipid technology maximises lightening performance and maintains healthy-looking hair.

Price: Rs 470

3. Vegetal Safe Hair Colour

Colour your hair dark brown with this organic hair colour that shields your hair from getting affected due to external pollution, dust and dirt. It controls hair fall due to dandruff and enhances hair follicles for better hair growth.

Price: Rs 409

4. KeraGain Hair Colour Shampoo

Forget all the tiring efforts of dying the hair with this easy to use hair colour shampoo that nourishes and moisturises your hair and gives your natural-looking dark hair colour. It covers all greys in one go and also provides strength and adds shine to your hair.

Price: Rs 799

5. Sesa 4 Step Natural Hair Colour Kit

If you have more than 20 percent grey hair, this is the kit you should buy immediately. The brown henna base and black Indigo base infused with amla, shikakai, walnut and coffee cover the greys and also nourish your hair for a healthy shine.

Price: Rs 314

6. byPureNaturals Organic Gel Hair Colour

This biological hair colour uses a patented quick henna process to restore your hair colour. It nourishes and conditions the hair thanks to the presence of henna mehendi which is known for being the best colourant, natural nourisher and sun protector.

Price: Rs 574

7. Indalo Natural Hair Colour

This ammonia-free hair colour gives your hair a fresh feel and soft black colour and also provides deep nourishment to the hair. The organic formula helps in reducing hair loss, resulting in healthier and lustrous hair.

Price: Rs 492

While premature greys have become common among the youth, the peer pressure to dye your hair can’t be resisted. Opt for ammonia-free hair colours to protect the natural texture and quality of your hair all while giving it a natural-looking desired colour of your choice.

