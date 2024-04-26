Arti Singh is now married to Dipak Chauhan, a Navi-Mumbai-based businessman. The two tied the knot with each other at ISKCON temple, Juhu, and had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, speculations about Govinda attending Arti's wedding churned from the gossip mills. Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, exclusively told us that she would welcome Govinda with open arms and greet him by touching his feet.

While speculations were rife that Govinda might skip Arti's wedding, the actor surprised everyone with his presence at the ceremony. His arrival was one of the major highlights of the event, and Krushna Abhishek did not miss out on expressing his delight. But what went wrong between mama-bhanja? Let us revisit their feud in detail.

Krushna Abhishek's comment to Govinda

As per media reports, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's feud started in 2016. The former criticized the comedian in an interview for making money by insulting others on television. He revealed how Krushna's statement on a show, "Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai," caused him extreme hurt. However, to clear out the air, Krushna firmly said that the comment was not meant to be in bad taste.

Govinda's nephew told a media portal, "I tried to reason with him, saying that it wasn't in bad taste. In fact, it only raises my status by calling him my mama. It wasn't derogatory at all. I have no qualms on being addressed as Govinda's nephew; it is like my second identity." This was the reason that Govinda went to The Kapil Sharma Show when Krushna was not performing.

On the other hand, Govinda revealed his side of the story, which turned out to be quite different. The actor had said that he told Krushna to avoid making such remarks in public that seem humiliating at times. Govinda also added that Sunita told him to let Krushna work, and the actor relented, as that's how he makes money.

Govinda chooses The Kapil Sharma Show over Krushna Abhishek's show

In 2016, Govinda and his wife made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. That was the time when Krushna Abhishek used to host another comedy show, Comedy Nights Live. Noticing the Bollywood actor's presence at Kapil's show and not his, the comedian reacted strongly.

Krushna mentioned that the dates did not match with Govinda, and he was left surprised at the Hero No. 1 actor shooting with Kapil Sharma. He stated, "I was shocked because I expected him to stand up for his nephew."

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, slams Kashmera Shah for her controversial tweet

In 2018, Kashmera Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a tweet regarding 'people who dance for money.' The tweet irked Sunita Ahuja, and she called out Kashmera for her comment. The former had alleged that Krushna's wife intended to target Govinda and referred to him in her tweet. At the same time, the celebrity couple cut ties with the comedian and his wife.

However, Krushna Abhishek tried to clarify the situation by claiming that the tweet was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but his explanation did not change anything. In fact, the entire fiasco eventually resulted in a public fallout!

Sunita Ahuja did not want to share the stage with Krushna Abhishek

In 2019, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja graced The Kapil Sharma Show, and Krushna Abhishek was also a part of the show as 'Sapna.' Reportedly, the comedian was asked not to appear on the stage during the Govinda's segment. Expressing disappointment about the same, Krushna revealed that he performed his part on the show before their arrival after the team informed him about Sunita not wanting to share the stage with him.

Krushna Abhishek opts out of an episode featuring Govinda as a guest

In 2020, Govinda marked his presence on The Kapil Sharma Show, but Sunita did not accompany him. After being informed about the same, Krushna Abhishek decided to exit that particular episode. Opening up about the incident in an interview, he said, "I learned about Chi Chi Mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita Mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms about performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”

The public fallout between the two families has always been in the headlines. With Arti Singh announcing her wedding to Dipak Chauhan, the controversy is back in the limelight. Krushna told a portal that Govinda would receive the first invitation to the ceremony. He added that the disagreements between them are a separate matter and that Govinda is his mama, so he would definitely receive the wedding invitation card.

