Meet actor who was once a hit star, worked with Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan; left industry to become a yogini

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs.

Over the years, several actors have seen the best and worst days throughout their careers. While some were able to survive those, some decided to take a back seat. Today, we are talking about one of the latter. This actress in reference chose to become a yogini after an international drug case turned her life upside down. Once an actress who worked with the biggest of stars, one day vanished and never came back.

This was Karan Arjun fame Mamta Kulkarni. Mamta had an acting career of just a decade but in that brief time only she starred in some of the most successful films including Aashiq Awara (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Andolan (1995), Baazi (1996), China Gate (1998) and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller (2001).

How did Mamta Kulkarni become the controversy’s favorite child?

In 1993, Mamta made headlines when she fearlessly posed topless for the cover of Stardust Magazine. It was a bold and rare move for a leading actress during that era. The picture created a storm of opinions and sparked a heated controversy.

She didn't just stop there, but she took it a step further and did another daring photoshoot a few years later, where she was completely covered in paint. That definitely made Mamta stand out from everyone else during her time.

The drug case that ruined Mamta’s image…

In 2013, it was reported that Mamta tied the knot with Vicky Goswami, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking. By 2016, the actress found her name as a co-accused in a Rs 2000-crore international drug operation, reportedly orchestrated by Vicky. Subsequently, in 2017, law enforcement officers visited her residence in Mumbai and labeled her a 'proclaimed offender'.

During the mid-2010s, Mamta announced her transition into a yogini and even published a book titled Autobiography of a Yogini which detailed her life's voyage. It has been more than two decades since Mamta Kulkarni graced the silver screen, with her final performance dating back to the 2003 Bangladeshi film Shesh Bongsodhar. Her last Bollywood venture was the 2002 release Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum. Once the brightest star now lives in darkness away from the limelight.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

