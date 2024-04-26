What Is Avril Lavigne’s Net Worth? Exploring the Early Life and Career Highlights of the Girlfriend Singer

Her voice, even today, evokes nostalgia for the halcyon days of the early 2000s and late '90s. The singer's infectious smile may be priceless, but Avril Lavigne's net worth is a quantifiable figure.

The Canadian songstress has captured the hearts of millennials and remains one of the trailblazing artists who redefined the pop-punk genre. In a tribute to the metal legends Metallica, Avril Lavigne once performed their track Fuel live, infusing it with her inimitable style during the MTV Icon 2003 event.

Those were undoubtedly the golden years of our youth. So, to reminisce and meander through those cherished memories, let's delve into Avril Lavigne's net worth and her journey into the music industry.

Let's think back to the days when you'd perform ollies on your skateboard, all while gaining insights into the life of the Sk8er Boi singer.

Avril Lavigne net worth

Avril Lavigne, renowned for her electrifying performances and critically acclaimed songs, boasts a net worth that is sure to leave you awestruck. According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Avril Lavigne's staggering net worth stands at a remarkable $60 million.

As we delve into the numbers, one might wonder about the artist's age. Well, since we're here to explore virtually everything about the singer who still holds a cherished place in our hearts, she is currently 39 years old.

It's not just her illustrious musical career that has contributed to Avril Lavigne's soaring net worth, but also her talent as a fashion designer.

At the tender age of 16, Lavigne signed a contract with Arista Records, securing a deal for two albums and earning her a staggering $2 million. Talking about her music that captured the world's attention, a year after signing the contract, her debut album Let Go was released to critical acclaim.

The artist has, to date, sold over 30 million albums and an astonishing 50 million singles worldwide.

Once she captured the limelight, she ventured into the world of cinema, appearing in several movies. Her film credits include the 2004 movie Going the Distance, followed by Fast Food Nation in 2006, and lending her voice to animated films such as Over the Hedge and Charming.

Early Life

Born on September 27, 1984, Avril Ramona Lavigne is the daughter of Judith-Rosanne and Jean-Claude. She has an older brother, Matthew, and if you have a question about who Avril Lavigne's sister is, it's Michelle, who is younger than her.

The artist was born in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. However, later when Avril was 5 years old, the family moved to a small town of Greater Napanee, Ontario.

This was when her father turned their home's basement into a music studio, while also buying the Complicated artist her first microphone, keyboard, drum kit, and a few guitars. This was after Jean and Judith recognized her singing talent, as Avril was singing Jesus Loves Me when she was just 2, on her way back home from church.

Career

The musical career plays a crucial role in Avril Lavigne's net worth. In the year 1999, she signed with her first-ever manager, Cliff Fabri. He was the person who sent the videotapes of the When You're Gone singer to his industry contacts.

Further, looking at her skills, Mark Jowett of the firm Nettwerk gave Lavigne an opportunity to go to New York and work with producer/songwriter Peter Zizzo. In November 2000, the head of Arista Records, Antonio "L.A." Reid, saw the singer perform, after which he offered her a $1.25 million record deal, with a $900,000 publishing advance.

Her first album, Let Go, which came out in January 2002, was a super hit and took the #2 position on the Billboard 200 charts. The same album was certified 4-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album made Avril Lavigne the bestselling female artist of 2002. She then came forth with Under My Skin in 2004, then The Best Damn Thing in 2007, followed by Goodbye Lullaby in 2011, Avril Lavigne in 2013, and then released Head Above Water in 2019. Meanwhile, the artist even released her hit singles, My Happy Ending and Girlfriend.

Later in 2008, the Hello Kitty singer stepped into the fashion industry by starting her own clothing line, Abbey Dawn. She has even released 3 fragrances, namely Wild Rose, Forbidden Rose, and Black Star.

Activism

Just as she is widely appreciated for her musical enthusiasm, Avril Lavigne has also made a place in people's hearts for her activism.

The singer is known to support Amnesty International, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Erase MS, along with War Child, and more charitable organizations.

Avril Lavigne started her own charity that works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation as well as Erase MS, and Easter Seals. Together they aim at helping individuals with serious illnesses and disabilities.

It was in 2007 when she gave a headlining performance in Montreal during the Unite Against AIDS concert. Similarly, the artist even lent her voice for a cover of Knockin' on Heaven's Door, which was for War Child's album, Peace Songs.

She then even recorded a song for Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur. Further talking about her venture into charity, the Head Above Water singer performed Complicated and Girlfriend in 2009 for Mexico City's Teleton charity event.

Personal Life

It was on July 15, 2006, when Avril Lavigne married the punk band Sum 41’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Deryck Whibley, after dating for almost 2 years.

However, they got divorced in November 2010. She then was in a relationship with Brody Jenner and then started dating Nickelback's Chad Kroeger in July 2012.

That same year they got engaged and then married on July 1, 2013. However, even this relationship could not last long as Lavigne announced on social media that she and the member of Nickelback had decided to part ways.

Avril was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014. After this, she stated that she had been bedridden for almost 5 months and had thoughts that she would die soon.

Awards and Honors

Avril Lavigne has won over 160 awards throughout her career. The list of these awards includes 8 Juno Awards, 7 BMI Awards, 6 ASCAP Awards, as well as 6 World Music Awards.

Similarly, in 2004 she earned herself a place in the Guinness World Record for being the Youngest Female With a Number One Album in the UK. Talking about the Grammy, she has received at least 8 nominations.

In the year 2009, Avril Lavigne was ranked #10 on Billboard magazine's chart of Best of the 2000s, within the Pop Artist category.

Real Estate

Avril Lavigne, along with Lavigne bought the Bel Air Mansion, for $9.5 million, from Travis Barker. They, however, sold the property in 2012, for $8.5 million.

Similarly, in 2020 the What the Hell singer and Kroeger sold their mansion in California for $5 million, which they had bought for $5.6 million in 2015.

The singer gained profit from her Beverly Hills home, as she had bought this property for $4.5 million but later went on to sell it for $5.2 million.

One of her many real estate investments also includes a $7.8 million home in Malibu, that she bought in November 2020, which was later listed for $12 million, in March 2023.

