Katrina Kaif recalls getting benefitted from Anil Kapoor's THIS advice at Humko Deewana Kar Gaye sets; 'I was very eager to learn'

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. She has done several superhit films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tiger 3, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many more. In a recent interview, the actress recalled Anil Kapoor's advice, which shaped her into an actress.

She received advice from the senior actor on the Humko Deewana Kar Gaye sets. The film, which was released in 2006, also featured Akshay Kumar.

Katrina Kaif says she was very eager to learn during Humko Deewana Kar Gaye sets

During a recent interview with Variety, Katrina Kaif recalled one advice that she received from Anil Kapoor during the Humko Deewana Kar Gaye shoot.

Speaking about the advice, she benefited from the advice of her co-star, who told her to get into the headspace of the scene they were about to perform rather than walking back and forth.

“Having been surrounded by thespians, I was like a sponge; I was very eager to learn and very open; I was not a person who ever had any airs or preconceived notions,” Kaif recalled.

Katrina Kaif reveals reason behind turning down Hollywood project

During the same interview, Katrina also revealed that she was recently offered a Hollywood project but had to reject it due to some circumstances. The Tiger 3 actress said, "I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting."

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif stole everyone's hearts with her captivating acting skills in films like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor, and many more. Last year, she appeared with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, the official sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai.

In 2024, she was seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupathi. Based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others, with Radhika Apte making a cameo appearance. The film was received well by the audience.

