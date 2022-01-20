Bid adieu to brittle hair with THESE hair masks under Rs 600 from Amazon Republic Day Sale

make your hair brittle and dull. In some cases, dry hair is the result of an underlying health problem that affects your hair’s ability to retain moisture, to strengthen your hair and win back that natural shine and lustre, apart from eating healthy and washing your hair in non-chlorinated water, here are 8 hair masks to try out that’ll nourish your hair topically and coat each follicle with the needful ingredients to reduce breakage and damage.

Kinky Berries Moisturising & Strengthening Hair Mask

With a blend of super berries, this creamy, indulging hair mask strengthens and nourishes hair by fighting damage from scalp to tips. It contains plant-derived nourishing agents to ensure that no damage is done to your scalp and hair, a truly amazing moisturising hair mask.

Trichup Keratin Hot Oil Treatment Hair Mask

Hair thinning is one major reason for brittle hair. This is caused due to lack of keratin protein. This hair mask retains moisture and nourishes your hair thereby improving hair appearance and reducing the frizziness in hair.

Biotique Argan Oil Hair Mask

Argan oil is proven to make hair softer, silkier and shinier. Hair often breaks and becomes brittle before it thins and falls out. This weakening can be linked to lower collagen levels, too. This nutrient-rich natural hair mask moisturises by nourishing your scalp and provides superior strength that helps boost hair's resilience to breakage, split ends and hair fall.





Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask

With the goodness of fermented rice water and keratin, this hair mask provides root-to-tip nourishment, leaving you with healthy, smooth and strong hair. The abundance of minerals and proteins in rice water and keratin come together to make hair look as smooth as silk.

Dove Intense Damage Repair Hair Mask

Dove has been one of the most trusted skincare and haircare brands that have worked wonders in solving most of our beauty issues. This damage repair hair mask with keratin actives repairs damaged hair and immediately smoothens the surface of strands thereby making your hair strong and resilient.

Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask

Dull and unhealthy hair is always a mood spoiler. It affects one’s confidence and looks. The nutri-enrich deep nourishing mask with goji berry deeply replenishes and moisturises dry and stressed hair and helps you flaunt your silky smooth hair.

Plum Avocado Nourish Up Hair Mask

This avocado hair mask is just what your brittle hair needs! It is the magical combination of avocado oil and argan oil with shea butter that will not only lock in the moisture but keep your hair smooth, shiny and frizz-free for long.

Nat Habit 5-Oil Hibiscus Hair Mask

Infused with the goodness of hibiscus leaves, neem, curry leaves, amla and bhringraj, this organic hair mask boosts collagen, strengthening hair roots thereby controlling breakage and hair damage. It also visibly aids in hair thinning issues.

