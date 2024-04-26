Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav parties with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa in London; see PIC

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is quite a social media sensation. He is known for being close friends with several celebrity kids like Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday, among others.

On various occasions, he is seen partying with them and stirring the internet with several inside pictures from their happy times. Yet again, the internet sensation dropped the photo as he partied with Aarav and Nysa. The photo has taken social media by storm.

Nysa and Aarav party together with Orry in London

On April 26, a while back, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram story and dropped a stunning photograph from their party in London. The photograph features Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa as they enjoyed “Dinner Fun Times”.

In the photo, Nysa looked stunning in a gray top paired with denim shorts and open tresses, while Aarav looked handsome in a black t-shirt paired with denim pants. He was seen holding a glass in his hand while he wrapped his one arm around Orry and beamed bright smiles for the camera.

“Dinner Fun Times”, he wrote above the picture, and “About last night” below it, further mentioning the name of the Chinese restaurant where they had a gala time.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav is 21 years old who is studying abroad meanwhile Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa is studying in Switzerland. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Welcome To The Jungle actor had mentioned how he wanted to tell his son about the films, but his son doesn’t have any interest in them.

He had said, “My son… he is not interested in films. He just wants to do his fashion designing, and he is into that. Daughter is very small...”

Last year during a Reddit Q and A session, Orry was asked to rate his friendship with Nysa, and he had mentioned, "11/10. Lots of ppl misunderstand her and jump to conclusions.. and cause she’s so private + no public insta she has no way of shutting down rumors and nonsense .. it must be annoying .. and media lives to tear apart little girls."

