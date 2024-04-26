Jon Bon Jovi Talks About Eloping With Wife Dorothea; Says It Shocked People

Rock band Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi spoke to PEOPLE magazine about his marriage to his wife Dorothea Hurley, and how the news of their elopement was a shock to everyone. Bon Jovi, who has been married to Dorothea for 35 years, reflects on the moment when the couple made a “split-second decision” to get married as they approach their wedding anniversary.

It shocked a lot of people: Jon Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi reveals that it was during the band's tour when he and Dorothea decided to fly to Las Vegas to tie the knot. "We were in Los Angeles, California, the band was on the road on the New Jersey tour, and if you opened up the curtains of my hotel room, there's a big billboard of the five of us [Bon Jovi band members] staring into my window," the rocker says. The two, essentially high school sweethearts, were engaged at the time. But it was Bon Jovi's idea to fly to Vegas, which he revealed to Dorothea when they were "enjoying a moment." "She said, 'Now?' I said, 'Now.'" he recalled.

The two went to the city, with the only witness of their union being a taxi driver, as they took their vows. To much surprise of the band frontman, everyone around him did not positively react to the news. Some were shocked. “it shocked a lot of people — shocked about everybody: the band, management, agents, lawyers, parents, you name it,’" he says. He had moments of realization afterward when he stood up against trying to live his life for anyone else.

They married in 1989, and have since been together.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story out on April 26

Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which chronicles the story of the rock band and their journey through the music scene of the 80s, is slated for release on April 26. “We got it right the first time,” the Grammy winner has to say about his marriage to wife Dorothea. Their marriage remains one of the most noted in Hollywood and beyond, and the pair has shared tons of happy moments, They are parents to four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.

While they have had a fair share of rough patches, as Bon Jovi revealed in his interview with The Independent, the two have made sure that their family life worked out in the end. "It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to f--k up the home life, either,” he says in the interview.

