Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most adorable couples in town. The duo constantly expresses their admiration for each other through their social media posts. Whether it is about dedicating romantic posts or holding hands in public, they barely miss an opportunity to reflect on major couple goals. Time and again, fans have been curious about their marriage plans, and now, talking to a digital portal, Aly has dropped a major hint.

Recently, Aly was asked about his wedding to Jasmin, and the former firmly stated that the news of them getting hitched might make it to the tables very soon.

Are Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin getting married this year?

In a candid interaction with Instant Bollywood, Aly Goni shared that his mother has been constantly telling him to marry and settle. Opening more about it, the Bigg Boss 14 fame added, "Jasmin ready hai. Mai bhi ready hun but baat yeh hai ki I think maybe shayad ab jaldi hi sunoge (Jasmin is ready. I'm also ready but the thing is I think you will hear the news very soon)."

Further, the actor was asked if they would be tying the knot this year. Aly smiled and remarked, "Maybe kuch ho sakta hai (anything can happen)." Since it has been quite a long time since Aly and Jasmin's marriage rumors have already churned from the gossip mills, such comments by the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor have only made the speculations rifer.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Eid celebrations

Aly celebrated Eid along with his family and long-term girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin. The former shared a few pictures on social media, capturing moments of joy. The snapshots showed the actress decked in a traditional outfit, and interacting with Aly's family. Seeing the duo sharing a frame on the auspicious occasion, fans could not help but shower love on them.

Look at the pictures here:

For the uninitiated, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been together since the Bigg Boss 14 days. Their romantic relationship is not a secret, and they are often spotted sharing cute gestures at public events.

