Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have quite a history together. Last year, there were rumors that the Love Story hitmaker and the 1975 singer were in a relationship. But these rumors soon died when Swift started to date NFL player Travis Kelce. But in her recent album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift seemingly confirmed that she had dated Healy for a brief time as she wrote songs about their time together.

Since the release of the album, Taylor Swift has broken many records. With the highest streaming album, it is hardly impossible that anyone hasn’t heard the album yet. But it looks like there is a particular person who has not heard the album. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Matty Healy hasn’t had the chance to hear the album and his diss track yet. Here’s how the 1975 lead singer reacted when asked about the song:

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift EXPLAINS The Meaning Behind TTPD Songs From Florida To Fortnight; Says 'It's a Very Fatalistic Album' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Matty Healy reacts to Taylor Swift’s song about him on The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift is known to write songs about her past relationships. In her earlier album, she sang about her famous ex-boyfriends, like Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, and many others. In her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift didn’t shy away and wrote several songs about her short-lived relationship with Matty Healy.

Advertisement

While most of her exes refuse to comment on her songs about them, it looks like Healy didn’t feel the same. In a recent paparazzi video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 1975 singer was seen talking about Swift's new album and the song about him.

Healy was approached by a paparazzi and asked what he felt about Swift’s diss track about him on her new album. To this, Healy replied, “My diss track? Oh! I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s pretty good.” Meanwhile, the title track from Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is said to be about her and Healy’s relationship.

How many songs has Taylor Swift written about Matty Healy in her new album, TTPD?

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as Swifties, have been compulsively studying the lyrics from her new album, The Tortured Poets' Department , which has 31 songs, and many believe that the singer's ex-boyfriend Matty Healy is the topic of a handful of them. Here’s a brief overview of how many songs Swift has written about Healy.

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, or, in short, TTPD, contains several songs about her ex, Matty Healy. Songs such as The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Guilty as Sin, The Black Dog, Fresh Out of Slammer, But Daddy, I Love Him, I Can Fix Him (No, I Really Can), and the title track appear to give a nod at her and his relationship.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released on April 19, 2024. The album was released as a double album with the second part, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology released on the same day at 2 AM. Both albums combined have a total of 31 tracks about her past relationships and her fame life.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Controls Every Aspect of Travis Kelce’s Lifestyle As She ‘Can’t Bear Idea of Him Becoming Slob’: Report