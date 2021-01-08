This DIY Walnut scrub will give you the GLOSSIEST skin ever

One of the healthiest foods ever found, walnuts are also excellent for the skin and help in flushing out the toxins. Here's how to make your own scrub from this ingredient.

Extremely rich in Omega 3, that boosts the skin's glow, walnuts are known to be one of the best foods for skin. They are a popular ingredient in scrubs that enable the skin to look plump and feel soft, after getting rid of the toxins and impurities. Walnuts also help the skin in retaining moisture so that it doesn't become dry.

Here are the ingredients to whip up a walnut scrub at home:

- Walnut shells

- Amla

- Honey

Method:

Grind the 3-4 walnut shells until they become fine particles. Don't grind it too much for it to become powdery as granules are required for the scrub.

Take a spoon of raw honey and mix it with the ground walnut shells to make a paste.

Grind 1-2 amlas to make it a juice and mix it with this paste. Amla is known to help in cleansing the pores and tightening them, making them look smaller.

Pour this into a jar. This can be stored for no more than a month.

How to use:

Take a small quantity of the scrub and scrub in a circular motion on your face. Start from your jaw and move upwards.

Scrub your face for a minimum of 5 minutes and leave the scrub on for another 2 minutes so it works its way into your skin.

Then wash off with lukewarm water and pat dry. Apply moisturiser to keep your face nourished.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Skin care tips that new moms should follow for supple and flawless skin

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×