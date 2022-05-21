Makeup isn't complete without foundation as it helps get an even skin tone and also builds a base for the makeup. While there are a lot of foundations available on the market, people with oily skin mostly end up having problems when selecting one. That is because they don't want a foundation that is too cakey/shiny. But, don't fret at all because we have curated a list of the 'best foundation for oily skin' that provides full coverage. Not just that, these foundations can also help you tame oil production and give a natural look to your beautiful skin.

Before providing you with the details of which is the best face foundation, let us understand all about foundations and their uses.

In This Article

1. What is a Foundation?

2. What are the Uses of a Foundation?

3. Types of Foundation Coverage

4. What are the Types of Foundations?

5. What are the Different Types of Foundation Finishes?

6. Best Foundation for Oily Skin: Top 10 Foundations

7. How to Choose the Right Foundation for your Skin?

What is a Foundation?

When we talk about makeup products, we cannot really forget foundations. That is because it creates an even base for the rest of your makeup. If you choose the right makeup foundation for yourself, then there is little to nothing that can ruin your makeup. The right formula will help you get an even skin tone, cover blemishes, and scars, and create a smooth appearance.

When it comes to a foundation, there is no one-size-fits-all deal. There are different types of foundations available and you can choose based on your preferred consistency, coverage, the finish, and most importantly, your skin type.

What are the Uses of a Foundation?

A long-lasting foundation can give you so much more benefits than just simple coverage of your face.

Here are some benefits of using the best makeup foundation:

1. It Protects your Skin from Sun Damage

It is always recommended to use sunscreen before stepping out in the sun because exposure to sunlight can cause premature aging and skin damage. Today, there are many foundations available in the market that contain SPF and protect you against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Now, you may think that the foundation price of such makeup products will be too high? Not at all - you can easily get a good SPF foundation for daily use at a reasonable price.

2. It Gives you an Even Skin Tone

One of the great uses of using a full coverage foundation is that it gives a smooth finish to your skin by covering skin blemishes. It also adds glow and radiance to your skin, making you look flawless.

3. It Complements your Skin Type

Using the right foundation will always give you more radiant and flawless skin. For example, if you have oily skin, you can use a non-comedogenic foundation that will tame your oily skin and give you a natural-looking finish.

4. It has Anti-Ageing Properties

When you apply a foundation to your face, it shields your skin and stops pathogens, pollutants, dirt, dust, and grime to enter your skin. This in turn helps in reducing skin damage, thereby reversing the skin aging process.

Types of Foundation Coverage

There are different types of foundation coverage options, and you can choose amongst them based on your preference.

1. Medium Coverage

Foundations with medium coverage help in creating an even skin tone while giving a natural even tone to the skin. If you apply a thin layer of it, it will still show skin imperfections a bit, but one another layer, and you will be able to cover all your skin blemishes. You can use this type of foundation both in the summer and winter seasons. All in all, as the name suggests, it provides medium coverage to the skin and conceals some imperfections while giving a natural finish to your skin.

2. Sheer Coverage

In simple terms, sheer coverage foundations are the ones that are formulated in a way that provides only a thin layer of coverage on your skin. It is ideal for those who want to get a natural finish but aren't looking for a foundation that hides all their skin imperfections.

3. Full Coverage

As the name suggests, a full coverage foundation is the one that will create a perfect canvas for you by hiding all the imperfections, freckles, and blemishes.

4. Buildable Coverage

A buildable coverage foundation comes in a sheer, medium, and natural-looking finish, and can be layered to your desired level of coverage. This is basically suited for those who would like to cover a few areas of their skin more than others.

What are the Types of Foundations?

Now, that you have understood all about foundation coverage, let us know about the different types of foundations available in the market.

1. Liquid Foundation

Liquid foundation is highly popular everywhere as many formulas add skincare ingredients such as SPF, hyaluronic acid, and moisturizer, that make skin healthy. As the name suggests, it has a liquid formula and is suited for all skin types.

2. Powder Foundation

A powder foundation is finely milled to get a powdered formula. Powder foundations provide light to medium coverage and can also be layered on top of cream or liquid foundations to get a matte finish look and set the makeup even better.

3. Serum Foundation

Serum foundation is in trend these days as it not only gives full coverage to the skin but also keeps the skin moisturized and hydrated. These foundations are often enriched with other ingredients that are great for the skin. Serum foundations are lightweight, hydrating, and provide a natural finish to the skin.

4. Cream Foundation

This foundation is a thick and creamy base that offers great coverage. Cream foundations help in concealing dark spots, freckles, aging spots, and blemishes. As it has a thicker consistency, it is a great option for people with dry skin.

What are the Different Types of Foundation Finishes?

Last but not least, let us now gain insight on different types of foundation finishes:

1. Matte Finish

These foundations usually come in powder-based or cream-based foundations and contain little to no oil. They offer full and lasting coverage and conceal all the imperfections on the skin. Matte finish is considered the best foundation for oily skin.

2. Natural Finish

As the name suggests, this gives a natural look to your skin. It is neither dewy nor matte and provides maximum coverage.

3. Dewy Finish

Dewy finish foundations are great for those who want to get radiant and glowing skin. Also, these foundations are packed with hydrating and nourishing properties that keep the skin soft and supple. All in all, dewy finish foundations are considered great for those who have dry skin.

Now, that we have gained all the information on foundations, let us take a look at the top 10 foundations for oily skin.

Best Foundation for Oily Skin: Top 10 Foundations

1. Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation with Vitamin C & Turmeric

This full-coverage foundation stays up to 10 hours and is packed with the goodness of Vitamin C and turmeric. It doesn't feel cakey on the skin and blends in your skin without any hassle. This clinically tested foundation for oily skin covers sheer, medium, and high coverage and gives flawless-looking skin. This foundation not only provides high coverage but its ingredients such as vitamin C and turmeric also help in fighting the signs of aging, reducing suntan, and keeping the skin shining like the moon.

It is a lightweight serum foundation that gives a dewy base without leaving any grease on the skin. More importantly, it is devoid of any harsh chemicals and toxins. This great foundation comes in 7 shades and you can choose any one of them that matches your skin tone.

2. Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

This oil-free foundation is great for people who have acne-prone skin and wants full coverage to make their skin look great. This is a lightweight foundation that comes with a natural matte finish. It is blended effortlessly into the skin and provides 24 hours of full coverage. This liquid foundation is highly popular for being the best foundation for oily skin. So, be your own makeup artist with Maybelline New York Super Stay 24 Hours Full Coverage Liquid Foundation and choose from the 9 shades available.

3. Iba Must-Have Waterproof Liquid Foundation

If you are looking for an excellent foundation cream, then this is the one for you. This is a great foundation for oily skin as it is oil-free and non-flaking. Also, the Iba brand is highly popular in India because it doesn't contain sulfate, paraben, or other harsh chemicals.

Some of the key features of Iba Must-Have Waterproof Liquid Foundation are:

• Halal Certified

• Peta Certified

• Cruelty-free

• Mineral Oil-free

• Alcohol-free

• Vegan

The key ingredients of this great foundation for oily skin are willow bark extract, coconut water, and vitamin E. Willow bark extract helps fight acne, prevents breakouts, and fights the signs of aging. Coconut water has hydrating and nourishing properties. Vitamin E also possesses anti-aging properties that help in reducing sun damage and fight wrinkles, fine lines, and puffiness around the eyes (signs of aging).

Iba Must-Have Waterproof Liquid Foundation provides full and flawless matte coverage that doesn't sweat. This foundation feels really smooth on the skin and blends very well.

It is a great foundation for all skin types and can be used in all seasons.

4. Sugar Cosmetics - Ace of Face - Foundation Stick - 35 Frappe

This foundation is known for its neutral undertone and medium foundation. It works great with hyperpigmentation marks and provides full coverage to the skin with a perfect matte finish. You don't even have to worry about your skin getting wet after using this matte foundation as it has a waterproof formula.

You can use this stick to give medium to full coverage to your skin, as per your requirement. The product is safe for your skin and suits all skin types.

Sugar Cosmetics - Ace of Face - Foundation Stick - 35 Frappe is dermatologically approved and is not tested on animals.

Simply, take the stick and apply it to your skin and build medium to full coverage as needed. The product also comes with a brush end that helps in giving a final touch-up to the uneven spots.

Also, it comes in 22 shades that are perfect for all skin types, so you have a lot of options to explore.

5. Ruby's Organics Skin Tint Mattifying Liquid Foundation

When it comes to cruelty-free and fragrance-free foundations, this is considered one of the best foundations. This foundation provides light to medium coverage and gives your skin a great complexion.

Ruby's Organics is known for its use of natural and organically sourced ingredients that provide nourishment to the skin.

This skin tint mattifying liquid foundation includes some major ingredients such as Coco Caprylate (an ingredient that provides hydration to the skin), coconut alkanes (this is a light liquid that has emollient properties and keeps skin smooth. It also fills in the gaps between skin cells and provide a smooth finish to the skin), argan oil (this is an oil that works great for oily skin), jojoba oil (this has great anti-sebum effects that combat the problems of oily and acne-prone skin), and montmorillonite clay (it helps in removing impurities from the skin and eliminating skin pores).

Ruby's Organics Skin Tint Mattifying Liquid Foundation is a vegan product and doesn't contain PEGs, parabens, silicone, and artificial fragrance. Also, it is completely vegan and is famous for being a cruelty-free and gluten-free brand.

Simply blend the foundation with your fingertips into the skin and get a natural matte finish.

It comes in 7 fantastic shades that suit all skin types.

6. Revlon Colorstay Liquid Foundation

If you are looking for a high-coverage foundation that also protects you against sun damage, then this is the one for you.

Revlon colorstay liquid foundation stays for up to 16 hours and provides medium to full coverage. This oil-free and fragrance-free foundation is recommended for people with combination skin and oily skin. This transfer-resistant foundation gives a semi-matte finish. It also has SPF that helps in protecting the skin from UVA and UVB rays.

This is an amazing foundation for oily skin and provides a smooth consistency, without making the skin cakey or patchy. It covers acne, blemishes, and imperfections perfectly.

Also, it is easy to use as this long-lasting foundation has a squeeze knob- just take a small quantity from it and blend it on your face.

7. SWISS BEAUTY Ultra Coverage HD foundation

Swiss Beauty is considered the best foundation brand by many. It is popular for providing maximum coverage to the skin with a matte finish. It is a lightweight HD foundation that is long-lasting and waterproof. It also has hydrating properties that keep skin soft and supple. Also, this is a great foundation for oily skin as its silky creamy texture helps in absorbing excess sebum, thereby giving your skin a non-oily finish.

Simply, dab a few drops of Swiss Beauty foundation on your face with your finger (make sure your finger is clean), and then blend it well into your skin.

8. Colorbar Skin Perfect SPF 60 Foundation

If you are dealing with skin problems related to suntan, then you should look for a foundation that contains a high SPF. Now, you may ask which foundation is best to give your skin a bright complexion and fight sun damage? Well, the answer is here - Colorbar Skin Perfect SPF 60 foundation is a lightweight foundation that brightens up a dull complexion instantly.

It provides maximum coverage and feels smooth and comfortable on the skin. Also, the SPF value of this foundation helps in providing maximum protection against sun rays. Also, it is a product that is paraben-free, nano-ingredients-free, and oil-free which makes it a great product for all skin types. However, it is best suited for sensitive skin types.

9. L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Liquid Foundation Golden Beige

This is a great foundation for oily skin that is blendable, provides high coverage, and also protects skin from sun damage as it has SPF 17. It matches the skin texture perfectly and also keeps the skin nourished. It is specially made keeping in mind Indian skin tone and gives a natural flawless finish to the skin. The hydrating properties of the foundation keep the skin smooth.

The formula is enriched with glycerin, vitamin B, and vitamin E hydrates the skin, fights dry skin problems, and reverses the signs of aging. It provides a smooth finish to the skin making you look drop-dead gorgeous.

10. Lakme 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Perfect Cover Foundation SPF 20

This matte foundation is highly popular in India as it not only provides medium to full coverage to the skin but also gives the skin amazing protection against sun damage.

This is a built-in primer plus a matte foundation with the properties of SPF 20. It stays on the skin for a long time and gives a natural and smooth finish to the skin. It has shades that are formulated keeping in mind Indian skin tones.

It blends properly for a smooth, matte, and natural look. You can choose from the 16 shades available including warm, neutral, and cool undertones. This foundation is buildable so you can cover whatever skin area that you need to cover. Also, with SPF 20, this foundation will keep you looking glowing throughout the day.

How to Choose the Right Foundation for your Skin?

There are so many great brands offering foundations that it might be difficult for you to find the right foundation for your skin.

Here are some tips to help you choose the right foundation:

1. Whenever you buy a foundation, make sure to check how it blends into your skin in natural lighting. Dab some foundation on your face and neck area to ensure that the foundation matches your skin tone.

2. When it comes to skincare and makeup products, it is always best to know your skin type before buying anything. Before you buy a foundation, make sure that it suits your skin type. For example, the matte foundation is considered the best foundation for oily, combination, and normal skin types. On the other hand, dewy foundations are best suited to those with dry skin.

3. Before choosing the right foundation for oily skin, you should also think about the finish and coverage that you want to get. If you want to blur all the skin imperfections, then it is best to go for a foundation brand that covers full coverage.

Conclusion

Foundations can make or break your makeup. So, it is highly important to choose the right foundation for yourself, otherwise, it will do more harm than good. You can easily choose from the above-mentioned foundations and get radiant skin.

